7 Ways to Stand Out at a Tech Conference
My name's Elena Volotovskaya, I'm head of Softline Venture Partners, a corporate venture fund of Softline Group, and Investment expert. Last week, while I was in the UAE at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, I had over 60 meetings. Some of them I will remember for a long time, while others will soon be forgotten. The diversity of these meetings and their outcomes have made me think about ways to stand out in the crowd.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You Can Get It—Positions Yawning for Young Men—Any Young Man May Become Rich—Men Who Began at the Bottom and Reached the Top—How A. T. Stewart Got His Start—John Jacob Astor’s Secret of Success—How Stephen Girard’s Drayman Made a Fortune—$100,000 for Being Polite—How One Man’s Error Made Another Man’s Fortune—Secret of the Bon Marché in Paris—How Edison Succeeded—A Sure Way to Rise—How a Young Man Got His Salary Increased $2,000—A Sharp Yankee Peddler.
Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire
Everything is falling in place. Your engineers have put in the work, built and modified your product to near perfection. You’ve received a lot of promising responses from potential investors. Your valuation is a few million dollars shy of $10m. Things are looking great and you’re only one or...
The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Running SerenityOS, a love letter to 90s user interfaces.
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
How Transmitting and Receiving Sets Work
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VI: How the Transmitting and Receiving sets work. VI. HOW THE TRANSMITTING AND RECEIVING SETS WORK.
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
Four Ways to Improve Your Search Presence on Google
Do you want to improve your search presence on Google? If you said yes, you’re in the right place!. Search engine optimization (SEO) is vital to growing your tech business and connecting with prospects and existing customers. Your search presence is how likely a potential customer will find your product when using a search engine.
Understanding XDR in Security - Advantages and Use Cases
XDR is a step forward in the world of security and aims to look at the blending of tools and data. It is a way to harness modern technology to help strengthen enterprise security moving forward. XDR takes raw data that is set up in the environment and picks up bad actors that are taking advantage of software to help get into the system.
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
What Are the Challenges of Learning New JavaScript Frameworks? | GrapeCity JavaScript
Developers face many challenges during development, but sometimes the most crucial challenge arises before we begin developing. Some projects require us to learn a new framework — or even choose a new framework to learn. To ensure the success of our projects, we must assess new frameworks for their...
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
How DevOps Evolved Into DevSecOps
Let's first take a look at what DevOps (Developer Operations) is so we can better understand why it has now evolved into DevSecOps (Developer Security Operations). DevOps is a combination of philosophies, practices, and tools that increases a business's ability to deliver better development in less time (Higher velocity). This can be applied to building a new product or the process of continuous improvement that applies to most products we see today.
Koinos Snapshot (and Main Net) COMING!
There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the lead up to the snapshot on October 31st (or later), far too much to cover in one post, but I’ll do my best. Performance of the test net remains excellent having now surpassed its 1.5 millionth block! That means the snapshot is on track and the main net will be launching soon after. In a previous update we had said that there would be at least a month between the snapshot and the main net launch, but we don’t see the need for such a long window.
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns
Let’s become the architects of a cleaner, greener world. The cloud has a than the airline industry. With the increasing demand for software to drive commerce and industry, there is a greater urgency for data collection and storage, cloud computing, and AI to source electricity from greener energy sources and generate significantly fewer carbon emissions.
