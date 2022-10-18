Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 24, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
Two arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County
(Montgomery Co) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Deputies were looking for a wanted fugitive at 3262 150th Street. Deputies arrived at the house and located the male, 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Villisca. Fitzwater attempted to run from Deputies. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Jessie Fitzwater was arrested for two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr., of Council Bluffs, this (Friday) morning on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on cash bond.
nodawaynews.com
Platte Valley rolls into match-up with East Atchison
Platte Valley Football moved to 7-1 on the season after beating Stewartsville 52-24 in Barnard October 14. Now the team looks forward to the regular season finale in Tarkio against the 8-0 East Atchison Wolves October 21. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with the win. “This was a great...
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
Comments / 0