Java Program to Check for Right Angled Triangle
A right-angled triangle is a triangle with one of its interior angles equal to 90 degrees or any one angle is a right angle. There are several properties of a right-angled triangle; one of them is that the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the square of the perpendicular and base of a triangle. This is called the Pythagoras Theorem.
What Are the Challenges of Learning New JavaScript Frameworks? | GrapeCity JavaScript
Developers face many challenges during development, but sometimes the most crucial challenge arises before we begin developing. Some projects require us to learn a new framework — or even choose a new framework to learn. To ensure the success of our projects, we must assess new frameworks for their...
Understanding XDR in Security - Advantages and Use Cases
XDR is a step forward in the world of security and aims to look at the blending of tools and data. It is a way to harness modern technology to help strengthen enterprise security moving forward. XDR takes raw data that is set up in the environment and picks up bad actors that are taking advantage of software to help get into the system.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
A Quick Look at NodeLists and How They Work
Did you know that Javascript does not class a selection of multiple elements as an array? Instead, it is something called a NodeList. A node list is essentially a list of elements. To generate a NodeList, we can do something like this:. let myNodeList = document.querySelectorAll('p');. The above code will...
How Transmitting and Receiving Sets Work
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VI: How the Transmitting and Receiving sets work. VI. HOW THE TRANSMITTING AND RECEIVING SETS WORK.
Understanding Javascript's Array Slice Method
The slice method on arrays returns a shallow copy of a part of an array. It takes two numbers, a start, and an end. Every array has a slice method. Here is a quick example:. let myArray = [ '⚡️', '🔎', '🔑', '🔩' ]; let newArray = myArray.slice(2, 3); console.log(newArray); // [ '🔑' ]
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
Running SerenityOS, a love letter to '90s user interfaces
I have always loved messing around with operating systems and desktop environments. I believe my first graphical operating system was AmigaOS. In the decades since I have worked through various Windows versions, every version of macOS since 7.0, different Linux flavors and combinations, and many other small niche OSs I have forgotten about in a sea of windows and menus.
Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns
Let’s become the architects of a cleaner, greener world. The cloud has a than the airline industry. With the increasing demand for software to drive commerce and industry, there is a greater urgency for data collection and storage, cloud computing, and AI to source electricity from greener energy sources and generate significantly fewer carbon emissions.
Django Vs Laravel: The Ultimate Comparison Guide (2022)
If you are looking for a Laravel vs Django for beginners guide, you got to the right place. Web development has received much attention due to various frameworks, features, and functions. Despite its popularity and increased desire for adaptable development, the developments are pretty quickly. Django and Laravel are two back-end development technologies widely used in the web development era.
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
How A Vacuum Tube Can Be Used as A Radio Amplifier
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IX: Vacuum Tube Amplifier Receiving Sets. IX. VACUUM TUBE AMPLIFIER RECEIVING SETS. The reason a vacuum...
How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era
The retail industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Retailers are now looking at how they can leverage personalization to drive customer centricity in the metaverse era, as they are faced with mounting pressure to evolve and keep up with the ever-changing customer expectations. Retailers have always been in the...
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire
Everything is falling in place. Your engineers have put in the work, built and modified your product to near perfection. You’ve received a lot of promising responses from potential investors. Your valuation is a few million dollars shy of $10m. Things are looking great and you’re only one or...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
Why Visual Marketing is Still the Best Way to Get 69% of Customers
Recommendations from global search engines that work with our clients in 7 out of 10 cases and help activate more than 93% of users. To stay one step ahead of your competitors, you need to embrace the visual experience of users and provide them with new experiences on the way to purchasing your product.
