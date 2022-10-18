Human Relations Commission Now Accepting Award Nominations - due Oct. 24

Rachael Johnson, Sr. Equity Specialist, 970-416-8064, rajohnson@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission (HRC) is now accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards.

Every year the Human Relations Award recognizes community members who promote unity and respect for diversity in Fort Collins. Nominations are accepted in five different categories:

Public Service Personnel

Individual Award

Youth Award

Organization Award

Award recipients will be selected by the Human Relations Commission members in recognition of their contributions to building a safe, inclusive and welcoming community for all.

All award recipients and nominees, their nominators, and family and friends are invited to the Human Relations Awards ceremony. Recipients will be honored by the Mayor, City Councilmembers and other City leaders.

The 2022 Human Relations Award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave.

To learn more about the awards and to submit a nomination visit fcgov.com/hra. Nominations are due Oct. 24.

###