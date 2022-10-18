Read full article on original website
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
Blotters for the Week of 10/20
A summons was issued to Grace K. Harmon, 18, for driving while intoxicated and failure to use a turn signal on the 600 block of South Main Street. A summons was issued to Audrey A. Lloyd, 18, for a minor in possession, being under 19 in a bar and possession of a fake ID on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Maryville football captures first conference title since 2019
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville football cruised to a 49-14 victory over Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri. This win secured the Spoofhounds a share of the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since the 2019 season. The Fighting Irish started the game with the...
