Tarkio, MO

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Blotters for the Week of 10/20

A summons was issued to Grace K. Harmon, 18, for driving while intoxicated and failure to use a turn signal on the 600 block of South Main Street. A summons was issued to Audrey A. Lloyd, 18, for a minor in possession, being under 19 in a bar and possession of a fake ID on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Maryville football captures first conference title since 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville football cruised to a 49-14 victory over Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri. This win secured the Spoofhounds a share of the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since the 2019 season. The Fighting Irish started the game with the...
