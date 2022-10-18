Read full article on original website
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
Running SerenityOS, a love letter to '90s user interfaces
I have always loved messing around with operating systems and desktop environments. I believe my first graphical operating system was AmigaOS. In the decades since I have worked through various Windows versions, every version of macOS since 7.0, different Linux flavors and combinations, and many other small niche OSs I have forgotten about in a sea of windows and menus.
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
Understanding XDR in Security - Advantages and Use Cases
XDR is a step forward in the world of security and aims to look at the blending of tools and data. It is a way to harness modern technology to help strengthen enterprise security moving forward. XDR takes raw data that is set up in the environment and picks up bad actors that are taking advantage of software to help get into the system.
Understanding Javascript's Array Slice Method
The slice method on arrays returns a shallow copy of a part of an array. It takes two numbers, a start, and an end. Every array has a slice method. Here is a quick example:. let myArray = [ '⚡️', '🔎', '🔑', '🔩' ]; let newArray = myArray.slice(2, 3); console.log(newArray); // [ '🔑' ]
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
Django Vs Laravel: The Ultimate Comparison Guide (2022)
If you are looking for a Laravel vs Django for beginners guide, you got to the right place. Web development has received much attention due to various frameworks, features, and functions. Despite its popularity and increased desire for adaptable development, the developments are pretty quickly. Django and Laravel are two back-end development technologies widely used in the web development era.
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
Four Ways to Improve Your Search Presence on Google
Do you want to improve your search presence on Google? If you said yes, you’re in the right place!. Search engine optimization (SEO) is vital to growing your tech business and connecting with prospects and existing customers. Your search presence is how likely a potential customer will find your product when using a search engine.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
How Transmitting and Receiving Sets Work
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VI: How the Transmitting and Receiving sets work. VI. HOW THE TRANSMITTING AND RECEIVING SETS WORK.
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns
Let’s become the architects of a cleaner, greener world. The cloud has a than the airline industry. With the increasing demand for software to drive commerce and industry, there is a greater urgency for data collection and storage, cloud computing, and AI to source electricity from greener energy sources and generate significantly fewer carbon emissions.
How to Append to a Slice in Golang
Slices in go are not the same as slices in another programming language i.e Python. Assigning one slice to another only makes a shallow copy of the slice and should be used cautiously if you want to create a new slice from the existing slice. Introduction. Go lang is undoubtedly...
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
