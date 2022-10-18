Read full article on original website
NPR
Changing locations online to buy games for cheap actually helped one indie developer
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with John Walker who wrote a Kotaku post about 'price tourism.' It allows gamers to buy video games at lower prices from countries with weaker economies. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. These days, it's easy to download video games from an online store directly onto your PC or...
NPR
Avoggedon strikes Philadelphia: One nonprofit gives away thousands of avocados
Hey, avocado lovers - fresh avocados in Philadelphia. A Philly food distribution nonprofit called Sharing Excess is handing out hundreds of thousands of avocados this week. The event has been dubbed Avogeddon. EVAN EHLERS: They see a walking avocado and they know they're in the right place. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
NPR
Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot
Researchers at UC Berkeley developed a robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The $60,000 machine can fold 30 or 40 items per hour. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Teenagers working at the Gap could have competition soon - a clothes-folding robot. Researchers at UC Berkeley...
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Wailin Wong here with Darian Woods. WONG: And today we're joined by Planet Money co-host Mary Childs. Hi, Mary. MARY CHILDS, BYLINE: Hi. Thanks for having me. WONG:...
NPR
Trudeau orders an immediate freeze on the sale of handguns in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is placing a nationwide freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns, effective immediately. The handgun freeze is the latest in an ongoing battle among Canadian lawmakers over gun control measures. In parliament, legislators are still debating the passage of a bill, introduced in May, that would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades. The new handgun freeze is an "immediate action" the Trudeau administration said it is taking as conversation around the bill continues.
NPR
The financial industry may use credit card data to identify suspicious gun purchases
Gun control advocates are hoping a new tool will help identify suspicious gun sales. It involves a piece of financial plumbing, let's call it, used by credit card companies and banks. But will the financial industry embrace it? Wailin Wong and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain.
NPR
California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition
In California, five Native tribes will reclaim their right to manage and protect more than 200 miles of coastal land. They'll do work like monitoring salmon migration and testing for toxins in shellfish. They'll also be educating others about their traditions. MEGAN ROCHA: Tribes have obviously been stewarding these areas,...
NPR
MIT Professor says the pandemic exposed the need to update U.S. government technology
Remember the Paycheck Protection Program? It gave potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to keep workers employed during the COVID shutdowns. It was easy to get the loans and easy to get them forgiven. But a lot of that money was lost to fraud or went to companies that thrived during the pandemic. That's partly because the government prioritized speed over accuracy and put in place very few safeguards. Here's MIT economist David Autor.
