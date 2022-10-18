ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot

Researchers at UC Berkeley developed a robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The $60,000 machine can fold 30 or 40 items per hour. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Teenagers working at the Gap could have competition soon - a clothes-folding robot. Researchers at UC Berkeley...
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Wailin Wong here with Darian Woods. WONG: And today we're joined by Planet Money co-host Mary Childs. Hi, Mary. MARY CHILDS, BYLINE: Hi. Thanks for having me. WONG:...
NPR

Trudeau orders an immediate freeze on the sale of handguns in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is placing a nationwide freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns, effective immediately. The handgun freeze is the latest in an ongoing battle among Canadian lawmakers over gun control measures. In parliament, legislators are still debating the passage of a bill, introduced in May, that would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades. The new handgun freeze is an "immediate action" the Trudeau administration said it is taking as conversation around the bill continues.
NPR

The financial industry may use credit card data to identify suspicious gun purchases

Gun control advocates are hoping a new tool will help identify suspicious gun sales. It involves a piece of financial plumbing, let's call it, used by credit card companies and banks. But will the financial industry embrace it? Wailin Wong and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain.
NPR

MIT Professor says the pandemic exposed the need to update U.S. government technology

Remember the Paycheck Protection Program? It gave potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to keep workers employed during the COVID shutdowns. It was easy to get the loans and easy to get them forgiven. But a lot of that money was lost to fraud or went to companies that thrived during the pandemic. That's partly because the government prioritized speed over accuracy and put in place very few safeguards. Here's MIT economist David Autor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy