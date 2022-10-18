ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
NPR

The U.N. imposes sanctions against Haiti's gang members

JIMMY CHERIZIER: (Non-English language spoken). MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Jimmy Cherizier, who goes by the nickname Barbecue, is now on a U.N. sanctions list. All 15 Security Council members backed the resolution that singles him out and sets up a committee to add more names to a blacklist. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield calls it a first step.
NPR

It's important the U.K. regains political stability, French foreign minister says

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna about the state of U.S.-France relations — ahead of a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. Now, how does this look to the U.K.'s close neighbor and ally? That is one of the questions we have for Catherine Colonna, the foreign minister of France who is visiting Washington, D.C. Welcome to the United States.
NPR

News brief: U.K. politics, Steve Bannon sentencing, U.S. housing market

The revolving door at No. 10 Downing Street keeps turning. Steve Bannon faces sentencing for defying the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena. Interest rates throw cold water on the once-hot housing market. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. If you ever dreamed of being U.K. prime minister, now may be your chance. LEILA FADEL,...
NPR

Archeologists unearth a 1,600-year-old mosaic beneath a building in Syria

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Archaeologists have unearthed a 1,600-year-old mosaic beneath a fourth-century building in Rastan, Syria. The mosaic dating back to the Roman era is said to be one of the rarest and most complete found until now. And archaeologists expect to find even more of it. Amid the ongoing civil war in the country, past damage to Syrian heritage sites, the discovery is being seen as a bright spot. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Explained: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump

Audio will be available later today. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump, who members say was the force behind the assault.
AFP

Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.

