Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Related
Merced County Office of Education hosts Career Industry Day
High school sophomores throughout the county were invited to meet with more than 130 exhibitors from the community to learn about different career opportunities.
whsthelancelot.com
Open Positions threaten Waterford Schools
The last couple years have been tough for education. Between balancing virtual and in-person classes, students falling behind grade level curriculum, and high rates of student absences, the education field has turned many people off from pursuing a career in teaching. The US has seen a 22% decline in education degrees over the past 13 years. Specifically, in the Waterford Public Schools district, the administration has been struggling to fill enough positions to meet the needs of their students and maintain reasonable class sizes.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Merced Co.’s school board races
Only one spot on the Merced Union High School District Governing Board is contested this election. Area 2 representative Tiffany Pickle is running for reelection against Tim Norton. In addition to her position on the board, Pickle works for the Livingston Union School District as the Director of Instruction, Testing...
thsclarion.com
Harvest Bowl As A New Student
Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.
Merced College - Merced, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Golden Valley High School - Merced football team will have a game with El Capitan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KCRA.com
Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
Ceres, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mountain House High School football team will have a game with Ceres High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
modestogov.com
EAH Housing Archway Commons II Now Accepting Applications
EAH Housing is now accepting applications for Archway Commons II an affordable housing development in Modesto. Applications for the 74 affordable housing rental units will be accepted through November 15, 2022. Construction of the development is expected to conclude in November of 2022 with a ribbon cutting in the spring of 2023.
Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation
TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School. Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them. Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed. The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.
theoakdalepost.com
Oakdale Bears Beat Undefeated Urbana Hawks in Homecoming Game, 28-26
After a fun week of dressing up for spirit days and buying tickets for the Homecoming dance, Oakdale High School students were also getting excited for their Homecoming football game on Friday night. The Homecoming game is always a huge part of the week. This year’s game was a huge success. The student section was loud, everyone participated in the theme (which was neon out), and the game was very entertaining to watch. The Bears played at home against the undefeated Urbana Hawks, which they won 28-26.
galtheraldonline.com
Lumber company owners
Raymond and Minnie Ost pose for a studio photo sometime in the early 1940s. Raymond came to the Lodi area from Fredonia, North Dakota, in 1936. In 1939, he married Minnie Gruzie, a native of Medina, North Dakota. During World War II, Ray worked in one of the Stockton shipyards. In 1947, the Osts opened Galt Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 in Galt. Minnie was the bookkeeper. It was sold to the state in 1953 when the highway was widened. In 1958, Ray and Minnie opened Ace Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 and Jahant Road and continued to operate it until Ray’s passing in 1978.
Chevron invests in methane capture projects at California dairy farms
Chevron’s mission to help California meet its ambitious zero-emission goals on state roadways includes significant investment in hydrogen infrastructure in California for commercial and passenger cars, trucks and ferries. Adding to the company’s slate of lower-carbon strategies is its production of renewable fuels that are made using cow manure...
KCRA.com
Recall Alert: Raw goat milk packaged, bottled in Stanislaus County subject of statewide recall
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Raw goat milk produced and bottled in Stanislaus County is being recalled across the state, according to officials. Valley Milk Simply Bottled is the subject of the recall and quarantine ordered by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced on Friday.
CBS News
Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits
A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos City Council adopts General Plan 2042, expands planning area
Keeps ag/rural land for migratory birds and from being rezoned industrial. During their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Los Banos City Council unanimously adopted the General Plan 2042 update, which has been in the works since 2017, expanded the city’s Planning Area, the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the new Annexation Ordinance. The expanded Planning Area includes enlarging the Proposed Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), Proposed Sphere of Influence (SOI) and Proposed Area of Interest (AOI) for future potential annexations into the city limits. (See Los Banos Draft General Plan 2042)
Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
Did Candidate Keating’s Biggest Donor Sell MID Water?
It was probably only a coincidence that Frank Damrell and Robert Frobose were chatting in front of an outdoor bulletin board that read “Modesto Irrigation District Public Information” on Tuesday, October 11. Damrell and Frobose had just come out of a meeting of the Modesto Irrigation District (MID)...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
Comments / 0