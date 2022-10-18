Read full article on original website
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
thsclarion.com
Harvest Bowl As A New Student
Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.
Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation
TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School. Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them. Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed. The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.
KCRA.com
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window
TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Man dies after shooting in east Stockton, homicide investigation underway
STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in east Stockton early Tuesday morning. The scene was along Fourth Street, near Adelbert Avenue. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found a man who had at least one gunshot wound.Deputies and then medics started life-saving measures, but the sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have taken over and are now investigating it as a homicide. The name of the man killed has not been released.
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
'It's not safe,' Stockton street becomes trash dumping ground
STOCKTON — A street in Stockton has become a dumping ground, and some residents have become frustrated.Salters Drive is an eyesore for residents; broken glass, old furniture, and litter block the sidewalk — raising concerns about safety. Residents say people come into their neighborhood and dump trash on their sidewalks. The unofficial dumping ground sits in front of several mailboxes. One neighbor took to Facebook to say mail delivery drivers have to park around the corner in order to deliver mail. Plenty of cars pass through the area – he says it is a hazard for drivers. "I see them parking right...
Stockton Police search for shooter, motive in killing of 58-year-old man
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Friday identified the man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Oct. 18. According to police, the victim was 58-year-old Carlos Samoy. Samoy was shot and killed around 1 a.m. outside of his Fourth Street East home, near South Olive Avenue. He leaves behind several children, […]
Suspect arrested at gunpoint after driving off with Merced County deputy clinging to car
A suspect is in custody on several felony charges after a dangerous encounter with Merced County sheriff's deputies.
Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Merced kidnapping: Alberto Salgado enters 'not guilty' plea
The man accused of covering up the murder of a Merced County family entered a "not guilty" plea. Alberto Salgado faced a judge in Merced Thursday morning.
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
