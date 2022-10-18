Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
CNBC
We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of AMD
This small sale of AMD is consistent with what we explained last Monday when downgrading our rating of the semiconductor stock to a 2. While this AMD move is a tough sale to make after its nasty decline this year — and we regret not selling more before the collapse of the PC industry — we believe it's necessary to reduce our exposure to semiconductors.
Motley Fool
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
As China Weakness, PC Market Downturn Take Toll On Semiconductor Sector Ahead Of Q3 Results, Analyst Recommends These Chip Stocks
Shares of chipmakers have come under significant selling pressure in recent sessions amid negative preannouncements and the U.S. clampdown on China exports. Ahead of semiconductor earnings, a KeyBanc analyst offered his take on what to expect from these companies. China Front And Center Of Weakness: Analyst John Vinh sees semiconductor...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
CNBC
Wall Street eyes auto industry earnings for signs of 'demand destruction'
DETROIT – Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have seen record profits as demand outpaced supplies of new cars amid supply chain problems. But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is closely watching third-quarter...
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
Analysts' estimates suggest these companies are poised to take off
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
TechCrunch
Tesla Q3 revenue falls short of expectations, while energy unit shows growth
Shares fell 3.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. Tesla’s net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion nearly double the $1.62 billion it earned in the same period last year. The company said profits were squeezed by increases in raw material costs as well as issues ramping up production at its Germany and Texas factories as well as 4680 battery cell production. Tesla also cited a strengthening dollar as another factor in its third quarter results.
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
Rising Inflation Keeps Pushing This EV Stock Further off the Road
Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (LCID) failed to translate its top-line growth to bottom-line improvement in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. While the company mentioned strong demand for...
Germany's Merck KGaA insists semiconductor market remains attractive
FRANFURT/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) does not anticipate that a projected decline in smartphone sales this year will weigh on its semiconductor chemicals business any time soon, CEO Belen Garijo told Reuters on Thursday.
NASDAQ
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
IBM Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for its digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar. Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp IBM.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said it expects...
msn.com
After chip equipment maker ASML hikes outlook, Lam Research stock rises ahead of own earnings report
Lam Research Corp. shares rose ahead of the company’s scheduled earnings report Wednesday, following a beat-and-raise quarter from Dutch rival ASML Holding NV that raised all boats in the sector. Chipmaking-equipment supplier Lam saw shares rise as much as 3% Wednesday as American depositary receipts of ASML rallied as...
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
