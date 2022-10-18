ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

thsclarion.com

Harvest Bowl As A New Student

Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.
TURLOCK, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window

TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. 
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
ESCALON, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’

Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
STOCKTON, CA
People

Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California

Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
STOCKTON, CA

