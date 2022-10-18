Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
thsclarion.com
Harvest Bowl As A New Student
Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.
KCRA.com
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window
TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
KCRA.com
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
KTVU FOX 2
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
californiaexaminer.net
Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’
Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Brownlee ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
AOL Corp
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
CHP: Suspected drug money found during Merced County traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer uncovered almost $150,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday. After pulling over a car for a traffic infraction, an officer said he noted several things that led him to believe […]
