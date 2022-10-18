Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.

