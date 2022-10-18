Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
thsclarion.com
Harvest Bowl As A New Student
Harvest Bowl was an interesting experience as a new student to Turlock High School. The stories I heard about the game prior to being enrolled made it out to be a huge and important event, and it did not disappoint. Seeing the seats completely filled on each side wasn’t something I expected to see. After attending my first Harvest Bowl, it’s evident to me now why it’s so important to the students, players, parents, teachers, staff, and the entire community of Turlock. I still have a vivid memory of the sounds and images from being at the game. I remember how loud the crowd would cheer when either team would score. I remember the bright lights that illuminated the field, which had been darkened by the night sky.
KCRA.com
Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
whsthelancelot.com
Open Positions threaten Waterford Schools
The last couple years have been tough for education. Between balancing virtual and in-person classes, students falling behind grade level curriculum, and high rates of student absences, the education field has turned many people off from pursuing a career in teaching. The US has seen a 22% decline in education degrees over the past 13 years. Specifically, in the Waterford Public Schools district, the administration has been struggling to fill enough positions to meet the needs of their students and maintain reasonable class sizes.
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
calmatters.network
Valley View Elementary principal resigns after just a few months on the job
First-year Valley View Elementary School principal Julie Plaisance has announced her resignation after she was hired in late May — meaning whoever takes her place will be the fourth permanent principal the school has seen in the last three academic years. The Pleasanton Unified School District confirmed Plaisance’s departure...
Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Police released a picture later Wednesday from security footage of the person they believe to be the attacker. KRON […]
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
mymotherlode.com
A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun
Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
Social media threat against Turlock High School under investigation
TURLOCK – Authorities say they are investigating social media posts around a potential threat at Turlock High School. Turlock police said on Thursday that they were aware of the postings and that a school resource officer had already identified the student allegedly involved in them. Exactly what was stated in the posts was not disclosed. The school day will proceed as normal, officials said. Still, police said extra officers will now be monitoring school functions on Thursday as a precaution.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality Near Modesto
Fatal Accident on Keyes Road Claims Life of Modesto Woman. A recent accident near Modesto that involved a big rig that caused a pedestrian fatality has been identified. The pedestrian accident occurred along Keyes Road near Crows Landing around 7:00 p.m. last week. The deceased woman was identified as Teyarra Teall, a Modesto resident, age 26.
Fire engulfs structure near the Port of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a structure on fire near the 800 block of West Fremont Street and the Port of Stockton Tuesday evening. Details about the building are unclear, but Stockton police officers told FOX40 that they believe the building is an abandoned warehouse. Police have closed roadways in the area and […]
Berkeley brothers’ funeral delayed due to autopsy backlog
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since two Berkeley brothers were gunned down at a house party in Oakland and the Sotelo Garcia family said they have not been able to properly mourn their loss. An autopsy backlog in Alameda County is the reason for the delay and Oakland’s rising […]
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
Police suspect woman embezzled nearly $200,000 from Oakdale nonprofits
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale Police said a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from local nonprofits and other organizations. Police said the suspect, Lana Casey of Hughson, served as a board member and signer of a nonprofit. Board members from the nonprofit reportedly went to police back in June when they […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
CBS News
Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits
A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
'Enough is enough': Stockton's iconic Miracle Mile retail district to receive $20M in improvements
STOCKTON, Calif. — For years, Stockton's famed Miracle Mile retail and restaurant district has been the scene of numerous pedestrian accidents -- some deadly. Improvements are on the way in hopes of turning things around. "I said last year, 'Enough is enough,'" said Kevin Hernandez. He owns the Ave...
