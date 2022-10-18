USC football notebook: Trojans get great news on health status of Jordan Addison and Eric Gentry
There are lot of notes to catch up on after a wild weekend, a thrilling game, and an ultimately controversial loss for the USC Trojans against the Utah Utes.
It’s a USC off week, so there’s no game to prepare for this coming Saturday, Oct. 22. The Trojans are going to get some needed rest and regroup for the stretch run of their season. Their Oct. 29 game against Arizona in Tucson is their last regular-season game played outside the Los Angeles metro area. The Trojans will spend all of November at home. If they get past Arizona, they’re still in position to have a very strong season.
They received some very good injury news to start their week.
Get that and many more USC football notes below:
