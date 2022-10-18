Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Monster Mash In Santa Clarita
“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors – October 19, 2022
Topic: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors. Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care and Lifestyle.
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
saugusscroll.org
The Rising Fentanyl Crisis in Santa Clarita Teens
The Fentanyl epidemic continues to grow rapidly in Santa Clarita, affecting teens in particular. As of the past year 23 people have died, the majority being teenagers. According to KHTS, Captain Dean of the Los Angeles county Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau stated that “Santa Clarita and the northern part of L.A. County, including Palmdale and Lancaster, are the highest areas for Fentanyl overdoses,” Dean said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s Boy Scout Troop 2 Turns 100
On Sunday, Boy Scout Troop 2 celebrated its 100th year of service, having been founded in 1922 in the Santa Clarita Valley. Generations of scouts gathered Saturday to celebrate the troop that has been operating in Santa Clarita for 100 years. The night’s celebration took place at the Santa Clarita...
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Found Sleeping In Car Arrested On Drug Charges
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on drug charges and possessing stolen property after they were found sleeping in a car. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy patrolling near Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall observed a couple sleeping in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in their reach, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
nypressnews.com
Shaqtoberfest brings Halloween to Long Beach alongside the Queen Mary
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Halloween has arrived in Long Beach alongside the iconic Queen Mary. Shaqtoberfest premiered this month, replacing Dark Harbor which used to run at the Queen Mary this time of year. “By day families can come and trick or treat through the trails, getting candy...
Santa Clarita Radio
Incognito Braces Are 100% Customizable To Fit Everyone’s Unique Smile, Leaving A Lasting Effect That Lasts A Lifetime.
Embrace Your Smile dentist office in Santa Clarita will help you achieve your perfect smile with their new incognito braces for teens. Incognito braces are braces hidden behind the teeth, so they work effectively like regular braces, but they aren’t visible like regular braces. Incognito braces are 100% customizable...
Deputies: Fentanyl pills packaged in ‘Skittles,’ ‘SweeTARTS’ and ‘Whoppers’ boxes seized at airport
LOS ANGELES — Just weeks before Halloween, narcotics officials said they seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were hidden in bags of candy and snacks. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that its narcotics bureau agents were working on a task force with the Drug Enforcement Agency at the Los Angeles International Airport when they found the pills on Oct. 19.
Santa Clarita Radio
Providence Holy Cross Provides Nearly $5 Million In Grants To Community Partners
In its continuing outreach to those in need of health care, food, housing, after-school activities and other services, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center presented financial grants totaling $4.8 million to 10 nonprofit partners in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities. During a gathering on Friday, Providence Holy Cross hospital...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Remembering Our Angel’ Monument Installed At Eternal Valley To Remember Gracie Muehlberger
A monument was installed at Eternal Valley Monday to remember Gracie Muehlberger who lost her life in the Saugus shooting. Back when Gracie was a young girl, her parents caught a photo of her jumping in front of angel wings, which became the symbol of how the Muehlberger will always remember their daughter.
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares Proposes Bill To Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools, Parks
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday a bill to make the recent Los Angeles City ordinance banning homeless camps within 500 feet of schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries, a statewide law. The bill is modeled after Los Angeles City Ordinance 41.18, which was recently amended to prohibit...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Santa Clarita Radio
CUSD Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers
The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) is facing a shortage of bus drivers, resulting in unexpected route cancellations. For over a year now, the CUSD has been searching for bus drivers to service Castaic families but to no avail, said Steve Doyle, superintendent for the CUSD. “Currently, we only have...
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0