Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Texas Again Leads The Nation For Jobs Added
Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the September jobs surge in Texas following releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing Texas led the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months and broke the state’s all-time record for total jobs for the eleventh consecutive month. Texas employers added 40,000 new nonfarm jobs in September, more than double the number added the previous month.
texas.gov
TCLAS Master Calendar
The TCLAS Master Calendar provides a one-stop shop to access the most important dates and timelines associated with Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) grants so that local educational agencies (LEAs) can strategically plan for and inform their work. To access the calendar, please visit the TCLAS Webpage and click...
texas.gov
SB 1888 Texas First Early High School Completion Program
Taa-texas-first-early-high-school-completion-program.pdf267.48 KB. Subject: Texas First Early High School Completion Program. Next Steps: Share with high school counselors, advisors, and administrators. Senate Bill 1888, 87th Texas Legislature, 2021, establishes the Texas First Early High School Completion Program to allow public high school students who demonstrate early readiness for college to graduate...
texas.gov
Kidney Health Care Program Increases Travel Benefits for Participants
As of Sept. 1, 2022, the HHS Kidney Health Care (KHC) program increased the travel reimbursement benefit from 20 cents per mile to 25 cents per mile. The maximum allowable reimbursement remains $200 per month with a maximum number of 14 reimbursable medically necessary round trips to dialysis centers. This...
texas.gov
2023–2024 Annual Survey of Children in Local Residential Facilities for the Neglected/Delinquent (SC9000)
Taa-2023–2024-annual-survey-of-children-in-local-residential-facilities-for-the-neglected-or-delinquent.pdf319.08 KB. 2023–2024 Annual Survey of Children in Local Residential Facilities. for the Neglected/Delinquent (SC9000) Category: Funding Implications. Next Steps: Applicable LEAs to submit SC9000 by December 2, 2022. The 2023–2024 Annual Survey of Children in Local Residential Facilities for the Neglected/Delinquent (SC9000) is now available in the...
Comments / 0