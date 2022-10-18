Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
Why does UCA have a purple and gray striped field?
CONWAY, Ark. — Over the past decade the UCA football program has been model of consistency with a high-powered offense, a loyal fanbase, and maybe the most unique field in college football. “This is our 12th football season on the stripes. 12 years which is hard to believe," Athletic...
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
Doc Gamble Fired by Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has terminated the contract of head football coach Doc Gamble
Former Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog dies
Former Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador Jerry Charles Young I has died after serving nine years at the university.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen
Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal
It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
wampuscatstudentnews.com
2023 Homecoming: One of Conway’s Greatest Hits
Conway High School held its traditional Homecoming celebration October 14 with spirit week leading up to the pep rally, coronation, and game against Ft. Smith Northside. Spirit week days included decade day, too big Tuesday, BBQ dad vs. Soccer moms, and color wars — a day where each class wore a specific school color. “I think participation was a little down, but I was still happy with the outcome,” said Student Council President Kaylen Coleman, who headed the efforts to choose the days.
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown
Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Police searching for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
Barbie’s Battle: Arkansas woman goes from 8 hours of chemotherapy to raising 8 kids
Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near I-30 and Frontage Road
Police in Little Rock began a homicide investigation late Monday evening.
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Little Rock police investigating a Thursday morning homicide
Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
Comments / 0