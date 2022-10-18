ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

THV11

Why does UCA have a purple and gray striped field?

CONWAY, Ark. — Over the past decade the UCA football program has been model of consistency with a high-powered offense, a loyal fanbase, and maybe the most unique field in college football. “This is our 12th football season on the stripes. 12 years which is hard to believe," Athletic...
CONWAY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen

Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
STUTTGART, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal

It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wampuscatstudentnews.com

2023 Homecoming: One of Conway’s Greatest Hits

Conway High School held its traditional Homecoming celebration October 14 with spirit week leading up to the pep rally, coronation, and game against Ft. Smith Northside. Spirit week days included decade day, too big Tuesday, BBQ dad vs. Soccer moms, and color wars — a day where each class wore a specific school color. “I think participation was a little down, but I was still happy with the outcome,” said Student Council President Kaylen Coleman, who headed the efforts to choose the days.
CONWAY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown

Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

