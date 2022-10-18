Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO