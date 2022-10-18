Read full article on original website
Join the Devereux Creek Clean-Up
The Environmental Defense Center, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Council and the City of Goleta, have partnered on creek clean-ups this fall. Litter washing off streets into the stream is a threat to wildlife in our creeks, Devereux Slough, and the Pacific Ocean. Join us at the Devereux Creek Clean-up THIS Saturday, October 22, at 9:00 a.m.
Public Input Requested to Update the City’s Accessibility Plan
The City of Goleta is in the process of updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan and is seeking input from community members and organizations in the form of a survey. Your feedback will assist in addressing and prioritizing current and future accessibility needs for individuals with disabilities to access City facilities, programs, services, activities and events offered to the public.
What's Most Important for Creek and Watershed Management Plan?
The City of Goleta is ready to take its Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) to the next level, but with limited funding, your input is needed to prioritize work efforts. If you have not already, please take our recently released Creek and Watershed survey (in English and Spanish). We want to know what is important to our community when it comes to creeks and watersheds in Goleta. Your responses will help the City prioritize which projects to focus on. Should the City:
There is a lot for Goleta voters to consider this election. Measure B2022 -- a local 1 cent sales tax measure (adding a penny to a $1 purchase) -- is on the November 8, 2022, Goleta ballot. Measure B2022 would provide additional funding to maintain and expand city services and programs. View this 90 second video in English or Spanish for more information about Measure B2022.
Goleta Police Department Awarded $85K Grant
The Goleta Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Our intent is...
Deadline to Register to Vote is Monday, October 24
Official Vote by Mail ballots have been mailed to all active registered voters in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters, Joe Holland, wants to remind voters to check their registration status if they have not received a ballot. In California, the voter registration deadline for the November...
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Special Council Meeting
Mark your calendars for a Special City Council meeting on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project). Community input is an important part of this project, and we encourage you to participate in this meeting in-person at the Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), via Zoom, or watching live on the City website or on Goleta TV Channel 19.
On November 1, 2022, The City Council will hold a Public Hearing for Consideration of Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit and Mixed-Use Housing Projects Ordinance (Case No. 21-0005-ORD)
The City Council will hold a Public Hearing for Consideration of Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit and Mixed-Use Housing Projects Ordinance (Case No. 21-0005-ORD) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 5:30 P.M. Due to the nature of this item, we are releasing it early to allow the public to have ample time to review. The item can be found here:
Council to Consider Objective Design Standards at Nov. 1 Public Hearing
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code (GMC) to establish objective design standards for projects that qualify for streamlined, objective review under State law. The meeting will be held in person and via the Zoom platform. The public may also view the meeting on the City’s website at http://cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings or on Goleta TV Channel 19.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter Edition at Goleta Valley Library
The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is back by popular demand, just in time for Halloween! Drop off your favorite stuffie at Goleta Valley Library’s Platform 9 ¾ on Friday, October 28th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an overnight adventure of Harry Potter-themed wizarding adventures. When you pick them up the next day on Saturday, October 29th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., you will receive an enchanting goody bag and keepsake photos of their magical visit to Hogwarts! Read on to learn more about this exciting event.
