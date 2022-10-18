Starting Tue, Nov 1, the 12th-floor outdoor terrace of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel (200 Main St, 817-870-1000) will host hand-picked classics, cult films, and recent releases curated by the programming team of Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth, and tickets are on sale now. After a successful drive-in and summer series in Dallas last year, the club wanted to find a permanent home for its flagship rooftop experience in North Texas. “I’m enthusiastic we have found the ideal rooftop in downtown Fort Worth,” said Gerry Cottle, Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “Locals and visitors will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night.” All films are shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen. Lawn games and signature food and drinks will be available, and deck chairs will be outfitted with wireless headsets. Learn more at RooftopCinemaClub.com.

