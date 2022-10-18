Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
19-year-old dog treated to bucket list fun in new foster home
Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores started fostering a 19-year-old black Lab mix with the assistance of The Pawerful Rescue of Royse City, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Fan Festival Brings Fun for Fanatics
The Dallas Fan Festival was held over the weekend to draw thousands of people to Dallas and bring together fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. Formerly known as Dallas Fan Days, the Dallas Fan Festival has been held at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas every year since 2012.
CW33 NewsFix
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
This Texas Spot Is A 'Foodie's Heaven'
“A lot of the stuff that we’re doing here is rooted in the classic..."
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Texas piñata man creates massive Selena work of art for state fair
He said it was about 12 feet tall
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup.
Fort Worth Weekly
Night & Day 10.19 // Rooftop Cinema Club & More!
Starting Tue, Nov 1, the 12th-floor outdoor terrace of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel (200 Main St, 817-870-1000) will host hand-picked classics, cult films, and recent releases curated by the programming team of Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth, and tickets are on sale now. After a successful drive-in and summer series in Dallas last year, the club wanted to find a permanent home for its flagship rooftop experience in North Texas. “I’m enthusiastic we have found the ideal rooftop in downtown Fort Worth,” said Gerry Cottle, Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “Locals and visitors will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night.” All films are shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen. Lawn games and signature food and drinks will be available, and deck chairs will be outfitted with wireless headsets. Learn more at RooftopCinemaClub.com.
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dallasexpress.com
Puppies Ride Train to Butterfly Festival
More than a dozen puppies being prepared as seeing-eye dogs hitched a ride on the rails this past Saturday on their way to the Butterfly Flutterby Festival in Grapevine. It was all part of their training as future guide dogs, organized by Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael, California.
True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
Things To Do Around DFW: Alliance Airshow, Haunted Houses, State Fair finale and more
The incredible AllianceTexas Aviation Expo is sold out - but luckily this amazing airshow will also be taking flight above Alliance - so you can park in the area and take in the show.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Ten Year Anniversary of Big Tex Catching Fire
Big Tex has been a Texas State Fair institution for 70 years, even though, ten years ago, fairgoers witnessed what seemed to be his untimely demise. On October 19, 2012, the iconic 52-foot-tall cowboy statue caught fire and burned down to its mere structural elements. State Fair officials confirmed that...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
Dallas Observer
Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country
Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
