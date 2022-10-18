ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Fan Festival Brings Fun for Fanatics

The Dallas Fan Festival was held over the weekend to draw thousands of people to Dallas and bring together fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. Formerly known as Dallas Fan Days, the Dallas Fan Festival has been held at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas every year since 2012.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Night & Day 10.19 // Rooftop Cinema Club & More!

Starting Tue, Nov 1, the 12th-floor outdoor terrace of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel (200 Main St, 817-870-1000) will host hand-picked classics, cult films, and recent releases curated by the programming team of Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth, and tickets are on sale now. After a successful drive-in and summer series in Dallas last year, the club wanted to find a permanent home for its flagship rooftop experience in North Texas. “I’m enthusiastic we have found the ideal rooftop in downtown Fort Worth,” said Gerry Cottle, Rooftop Cinema Club founder. “Locals and visitors will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night.” All films are shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen. Lawn games and signature food and drinks will be available, and deck chairs will be outfitted with wireless headsets. Learn more at RooftopCinemaClub.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Puppies Ride Train to Butterfly Festival

More than a dozen puppies being prepared as seeing-eye dogs hitched a ride on the rails this past Saturday on their way to the Butterfly Flutterby Festival in Grapevine. It was all part of their training as future guide dogs, organized by Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael, California.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CW33

True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
KELLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ten Year Anniversary of Big Tex Catching Fire

Big Tex has been a Texas State Fair institution for 70 years, even though, ten years ago, fairgoers witnessed what seemed to be his untimely demise. On October 19, 2012, the iconic 52-foot-tall cowboy statue caught fire and burned down to its mere structural elements. State Fair officials confirmed that...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
DALLAS, TX

