Public Input Requested to Update the City’s Accessibility Plan
The City of Goleta is in the process of updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan and is seeking input from community members and organizations in the form of a survey. Your feedback will assist in addressing and prioritizing current and future accessibility needs for individuals with disabilities to access City facilities, programs, services, activities and events offered to the public.
Goleta Police Department Awarded $85K Grant
The Goleta Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Our intent is...
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter Edition at Goleta Valley Library
The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is back by popular demand, just in time for Halloween! Drop off your favorite stuffie at Goleta Valley Library’s Platform 9 ¾ on Friday, October 28th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an overnight adventure of Harry Potter-themed wizarding adventures. When you pick them up the next day on Saturday, October 29th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., you will receive an enchanting goody bag and keepsake photos of their magical visit to Hogwarts! Read on to learn more about this exciting event.
