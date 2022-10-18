The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is back by popular demand, just in time for Halloween! Drop off your favorite stuffie at Goleta Valley Library’s Platform 9 ¾ on Friday, October 28th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an overnight adventure of Harry Potter-themed wizarding adventures. When you pick them up the next day on Saturday, October 29th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., you will receive an enchanting goody bag and keepsake photos of their magical visit to Hogwarts! Read on to learn more about this exciting event.

