Massachusetts State

Healey & Driscoll Release New Job Training Plan for Community Colleges

BOSTON – Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll released a new policy today, October 17, to address the workforce shortage and need for improved job training programs. Their proposal, known as MassReconnect, will help support older and non-traditional students to complete their education and train them for good jobs in critical industries including health care, education, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and behavioral health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates the 5th Annual Massachusetts STEM Week

In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Governor’s office submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – Today, October 17, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined Education Secretary James Peyser and Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun to kick off the 5th annual statewide Massachusetts STEM Week, an effort launched in 2018 to inspire students in all grades, from elementary school to college, to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering and math fields. The kickoff event was held at Northeastern University, with the Governor signing a proclamation officially declaring October 17 through 21 as Massachusetts STEM Week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
