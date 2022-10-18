Read full article on original website
Legislative Delegation Applauds Department of Energy’s $530 Million Awards For Massachusetts Battery Makers & Innovators
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (Petroni Media Company photo) ***. WESTBOROUGH – Yesterday, October 19, Senators Edward...
Healey & Driscoll Release New Job Training Plan for Community Colleges
BOSTON – Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll released a new policy today, October 17, to address the workforce shortage and need for improved job training programs. Their proposal, known as MassReconnect, will help support older and non-traditional students to complete their education and train them for good jobs in critical industries including health care, education, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and behavioral health.
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates the 5th Annual Massachusetts STEM Week
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Governor’s office submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – Today, October 17, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined Education Secretary James Peyser and Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun to kick off the 5th annual statewide Massachusetts STEM Week, an effort launched in 2018 to inspire students in all grades, from elementary school to college, to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering and math fields. The kickoff event was held at Northeastern University, with the Governor signing a proclamation officially declaring October 17 through 21 as Massachusetts STEM Week.
UPDATED: Massachusetts Prohibiting Mattresses in the Trash Starting November 1, 2022
ASHLAND – As of November 1, 2022, mattresses will no longer be allowed in the trash. New state rules require mattresses be kept out of the trash, so they can be recycled or donated for reuse. In order to comply, the Town of Ashland will change the way it...
PHOTOS: Walden School One of 5 Chosen To Participate in Massachusetts Farm-To-School Institute
FRAMINGHAM – The Walden School at The Learning Center for the Deaf was one of five schools in Massachusetts chosen to participate in the Massachusetts Farm to School Institute 2022-2023. The Learning Center for the Deaf is located in Framingham. The Institute provides an opportunity to develop a Farm-to-School...
Sen. Markey Demands MBTA Officials Get T Back On Track
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (Petroni Media Company photo) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.),...
