This Fall PBR Arkansas is highlighting a couple of the top uncommitted prospects from the 2023 class to a handful of talented 2025's. Today we take a look at the quick-armed left hander Daxton Webb. The Brookland HS product uses his advanced hand speed to drive fastballs into the mid to upper 80's. Webb also does a tremendous job of engaging the lower half in the delivery and getting strong push off the rubber allowing his fastball to play up at a higher level. He pairs his fastball with a low 70's curveball with short action and depth and a very heavy arm side fading changeup with good sell and kills the spin on it well. The three-pitch mix and quick arm should play up as he continues to add strength in the future and should be one to keep an eye on in the in the coming months.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO