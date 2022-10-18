Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California
New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
Enrique Camarena Jr High – if we read we will succeed
Barrona and assembly member Garcia awarded grants to Enrique Camarena Jr. High to get students who need culture books. The post Enrique Camarena Jr High – if we read we will succeed appeared first on KYMA.
Ventura High students walk out of class to support raises for teachers
Jade Reily clambered on top of a chair in a Ventura High School parking lot and lofted a megaphone over her head. A rose, red in support of the school district's two employee unions, blossomed at her neck. "Make some noise," the high school junior yelled, her voice crackling out...
theviolinchannel.com
Harvard University Promotes Parker Quartet to Professors of the Practice
The Parker quartet will assume the new role as part of their Blodgett Residency. The Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet is comprised of violinists Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violist Jessica Bodner, and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim. This season, the ensemble accepted a promotion from Harvard University to the position of Professors...
Comments / 0