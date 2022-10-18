Read full article on original website
Hypebae
TOTEME Introduces New Bag Line T-Lock for Its On-The-Go Muse
Stockholm-based label TOTEME has introduced a new bag line for Fall/Winter 2022. Dubbed T-Lock, the range comprises two everyday silhouettes created for the on-the-go TOTEME muse. The “T-Lock Top Handle” and “T-Lock Clutch” — both available in black and tan grain hues — stay true to TOTEME’s signature curved lines...
Hypebae
Gucci Serves Up Fall-Ready Metallic Platform Boot
While Gucci continues to garner hype thanks to its litany of brand partnerships from a recently revealed Palace collection to collaborations with The North Face and adidas, the Italian brand’s mainline items are not to be overlooked. For fall, Gucci delivers a healthy offering of ankle boots, from monogram...
Hypebae
The Rise of Ugly-Chic Fashion
If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you’ve heard the audio jokingly poking fun at Gen Z’s mismatched and quirky style. Informing its listeners that the outspoken generation will “wear a top and a skirt that don’t go together with cowboy boots” and call it an outfit, the playful viral sound captures the carefree attitude we’ve adopted towards getting dressed.
Hypebae
Jewelry Brand Loveness Lee Goes Back to School With Alphabet Earrings
Independent jewelry brand Loveness Lee has just revealed its newest creation — The Alphabet Stud Earrings, presenting a unisex accessory inspired by the 26 English letters. Sustainably handcrafted in London from certified recycled sterling silver and locally sourced materials, the unique single letter studs arrive in the brand’s trademark textural design, reimagining the otherwise elementary shapes into wearable works of art. Mirroring bite-sized sculptures, the Alphabet Earrings appear in gold or silver. Sold separately and available in custom pairs, the latest launch allows wearers to create their own one-of-a-kind jewelry arrangement.
Hypebae
Vans Unveils Footwear and Apparel Collab With 'One Piece'
One Piece, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has joined forces with Vans for a footwear and apparel capsule comprised of the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool and Authentic. Arriving ahead of the release of One Piece Film: Red and after some of the footwear brand’s latest collabs with Lisa Says Gah and Palm Angels, the collection is highlighted with iconic motifs from the anime franchise. The Sk8-Hi is dressed in motifs from One Piece‘s Punk Hazard days, while the Old Skool is covered in Devil Fruits on a cloudy sky base. The Authentic is reworked with a straw hat-inspired upper, which is contrasted with repeated graphics found throughout the popular anime, referencing Luffy, Zoro, Franky and more. The kicks are accompanied by apparel pieces like graphic-treated coach jackets and tees.
Hypebae
Iconic Luxury Brand Barneys New York Launches Into the Beauty Space
Iconic luxury staple Barneys New York has been reimagined as a beauty brand. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Korean-based lifestyle entity Gloent Group partnered to launch the initial skincare line with fragrance, haircare, body care, cosmetics and wellness to follow suit. The Barneys NY Beauty debut product line includes a serum, hybrid cleanser, water essence, rich cream, light gel cream moisturizers and five two-step double-action hydrogel masks addressing skin concerns such as redness, dehydration and irritation.
Hypebae
Pipeline Is the New Go-to Exhibition Space to Discover Emerging Artists
Pipeline, founded by Tatiana Cheneviere, is the new go-to exhibition and creative project opening in the heart of central London on October 23. The space invites visitors to explore a more considered approach toward the increasingly fast-paced engagement emerging artists are often conditioned to. Sparked by a multi-dimensional reflection of...
Hypebae
Rejuvenate Your Skin With 111SKIN x Aman's Gold Algae Face Masks
Skincare brand 111SKIN has teamed up with Aman to give us the gift of better skin, dropping limited-edition gold algae hydro-gel sheet and eye masks. Marrying Aman’s meticulously created formulas with 111SKIN’S expertise and award-winning products, the face masks are sure to be a staple in your self-care routine.
Hypebae
Watch How the MCM Cognac Visetos Monogram Continues to Evolve
MCM’s Cognac Visetos has been around since its creation in the late ’70s. Loved by music stars, film celebrities, superstar athletes and royalty, the statement-making monogram is a symbol of historic luxury. It also represents a lavish travel lifestyle as the German luxury fashion house applies the signature monogram on its trunks, trolleys, totes, backpacks, belt bags, crossbodies and animal figures as well.
Hypebae
Brooklyn-Based Madelen Nyau Launches First T1TAN STUDIOS Collection
Clothing retailer Fred Segal just launched the first collection from Madelen Nyau, winner of the second annual Season Zero design contest. The Zambian-born, Brooklyn-based designer is set to showcase her debut collection at Fred Segal’s flagship location in Sunset Blvd., where her designs will be available for purchase until January.
Hypebae
SAYE Drops Sneakers Made From Apple Waste
Barcelona-based sneaker brand SAYE is taking sustainability one step further with the release of its Modelo ‘89 Vegan sneakers created from discarded apples. Collaborating with Japanese artist Yosuke Amemiya, the crisp white sneakers bold pop of color is derived from apple waste, resulting in a beautiful red accent. The...
Hypebae
Nike Teases "Animal Instinct" Collection Led by a Pink-Soled Air Force 1
Nike adds to its lineage of animal print models with a four-part “Animal Instinct” collection. An Air Force 1 Mid, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo and Blazer Mid make up the collection, all of which sport mixed animal prints and thematic special edition tongue branding. The Air...
Hypebae
Take a Look Inside the Studio Ghibli Theme Park Opening in Nagoya, Japan
Ever since its initial announcement in 2020, Studio Ghibli fans have been anxiously awaiting the opening of its theme park in Nagoya, Japan. Around two years later, the park is now finally set to open its doors to the public after a series of sneak peeks and previews. As announced,...
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Brand Steff Eleoff Drops Y2K Hip Chain
Toronto-based brand Steff Eleoff has just dropped a Y2K-inspired hip chain for those in need of extra bling. Worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis, the jewelry label takes a sculptural approach to the dainty accessory. Crafted in gold vermeil, the chain arrives the brand’s signature artistic molten-like shape, mirroring flowing lava. The Hip Chain joins Eleoff’s additional statement pieces — the Gold Squiggle, Gold Goop earrings and Gold Bangle.
Hypebae
Valentino's Latest Campaign Is a Vibrant Celebration of Its New VLogo
Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has unveiled a new VLogo iteration dubbed Toile Iconographe. First introduced during the “Unboxing Valentino” Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, the release is underpinned with sophistication and boldness. Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to explore new heights for the Maison with this logomania universe. Doubling down...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Gets a Panda Colorway
Thanks to numerous restocks and barely altered reincarnations, the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” has become a point of contention in the sneaker community. While many find frustration with the colorway’s oversaturation, the people have spoken — the crisp black and white makeup is here to stay.
