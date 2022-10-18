Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com
Anderson Hospital Foundation Sporting Clay Classic Raises Record Amount Of $58,248
MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital 11th Annual Foundation announced on Tuesday the Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 1, 2022, at NILO Farms in Brighton raised $58,248, a record total. The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations. Also included, was a great BBQ lunch for the shooters that was donated by Sodexo.
recordpatriot.com
'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As
ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
edglentoday.com
Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Old Herald Square Event Was Perfect Kickoff For Craft Beer Week
ST. LOUIS — The Craft Brew Fest sponsored by Great Rivers & Routes in Collinsville on Saturday served up not only beer, but coffee, and allowed people to meet with brewers, vendors, music and much more at the beautiful new Old Herald Square. Cory Jobe, the President of Great...
Pevely family moves Halloween light show featuring 66K lights to Festus Park
A Missouri family known for its massive Halloween light show returns with an even bigger show, with some help from the City of Festus.
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Ole Miss student remembered for loyalty
MADISON — Friends and family of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run accident in Oxford this past weekend remembered him as compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal. Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, following the hit-and-run in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in Metro East
EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 20 to October 23
The St. Louis Bourbon Festival, '90s dance party, Tower Grove 150th anniversary and more
madisoncountyjournal.com
Keifer’s building in Madison
MADISON — Ground was broken here on Wednesday morning for Keifer’s. The new restaurant is on Highland Colony Parkway across from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler, alderman, other city officials, business leaders and Keifer’s owners Kevin and Carly Smith and their daughter Ella Jane were present for the groundbreaking.
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
