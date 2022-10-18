ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Sims 5, codenamed Project Rene, is Now Under Development

Fans of The Sims series just got a small taste of what is to come for the new The Sims game, codenamed “Project Rene.” Read on to find out more about what was teased for The Sims 5. Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) During the most...
EA announces The Sims 5 is in development – sort of

The Sims 5 is in production, EA and Maxis announced during a special Sims news broadcast, except the new life sim game might not actually be The Sims 5. EA avoided giving the project a name as a direct sequel to The Sims 4 and referred to it as The Sims Project Rene, the next generation of the long-running life-sim franchise, and based on what EA has in store for Project Rene, it may be much more than just the next numbered Sims game.
The Developers Of A Plague Tale Do Not Have Any Plans For A Third Game At This Time

Even though A Plague Tale: Requiem has not yet been released, some of us have already begun to speculate about what the future holds for Hugo and Amicia, the game’s two main protagonists. As it seems, we may have to take our time enjoying this newest rat-infested journey because it may be the final installment in the series. Unfortunately, the developer Asobo Studio does not yet have any intentions for a third game in the trilogy.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project

After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games

Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer

The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
How to verify the Integrity of the Game files on PC

You can verify the integrity of the game files on Steam, Epic, GOG Galaxy, Ubisoft Connect, Origin and Rockstar Games Launcher on your Windows PC by following the procedure laid down in this post. What are game files?. Game files are very important for any computer game. The game files...
The Sims 4 announces improved babies and teases two new expansions

The Sims 4 has revealed that improved babies are coming to the game. This week's Behind The Sims Summit stream saw a number of announcements, including the first official details for The Sims 5, which has the working title "Project Rene". But the fact that babies are being updated shows...
Drop-in Shooter World Boss Launches Into Early Access

After confirming its imminent arrival earlier this month at PAX Aus 2022, new free-to-play, first-person shooter World Boss has arrived today in Early Access on Steam. Developed by PlaySide Studios, World Boss had been previously available to try during its open beta playtest. World Boss is described as a casual,...
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!

The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.

