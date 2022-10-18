ETHAN (6-0): Clemson 27, Syracuse 17. The Tigers frankly have way too much talent to lose this game. The Orange are dealing with a variety of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and especially if Garrett Williams does not play, I have a hard time seeing how they force turnovers against a Clemson offense that hasn’t turned the ball over much in the first place. Until Garrett Shrader throws the ball effectively on the road, I don’t trust him to make big throws in a setting like this. I think the Orange keep it close, but the talent on the other side is too overwhelming.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO