What Should the New Expectations Be For Syracuse Football?
Dino Babers has pulled Syracuse out from the depths of the dark abyss this season. The #14 Orange head to Death Valley for a bout with #5 Clemson this weekend. SU has a perfect 6-0 record and has come a long way from the disappointments of a pair of 5-7 campaigns in 2019 and 2021 as well as an ugly 1-10 showing in 2020.
A Win Over Clemson Would Change Syracuse’s Program for a Decade
Frankly, Syracuse football has not had many great moments over the last couple of decades. Aside from Doug Marrone’s decent years at the end of the Big East days in the early 2010s and Dino Babers’ one great season in 2018, it’s been more bad than good. But, 2022 at this point is the best thing to happen to SU since 1987 on the football field statistically. This team might not be better than 2018 or Marrone’s teams, but they’re 6-0 and none of the others were.
Syracuse vs. Clemson: Crystal Ball Predictions
ETHAN (6-0): Clemson 27, Syracuse 17. The Tigers frankly have way too much talent to lose this game. The Orange are dealing with a variety of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and especially if Garrett Williams does not play, I have a hard time seeing how they force turnovers against a Clemson offense that hasn’t turned the ball over much in the first place. Until Garrett Shrader throws the ball effectively on the road, I don’t trust him to make big throws in a setting like this. I think the Orange keep it close, but the talent on the other side is too overwhelming.
