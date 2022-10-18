The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO