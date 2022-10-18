ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis will ask the state legislature for $350 million toward a $684 million plan to build or extensively renovate four professional and college sports facilities, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday. The proposal includes improvements to the FedExForum and a new, standalone soccer stadium with 8,000-10,000 seats, which would be located where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Empire Sports Media

Knicks: Julius Randle remains upbeat despite OT loss to Grizzlies

Julius Randle’s rejuvenated play was one of the few bright spots for the New York Knicks in their tough 115-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener. Randle picked up from where he left off in the preseason. The bull-strong forward did not force any action. Instead, he let the game come to him. He was highly efficient, leading the Knicks with 24 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith getting interesting new NBA gig at ESPN

Anybody craving more of Stephen A. Smith is officially in luck. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports Thursday that Peyton Manning’s company will enlist the ESPN personality Smith (plus guests) to call a total of four NBA games this year on alternate telecasts that will air on ESPN2. Jackson notes that traditional telecasts of those four NBA games will still run on ESPN.
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy