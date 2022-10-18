Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis will ask the state legislature for $350 million toward a $684 million plan to build or extensively renovate four professional and college sports facilities, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday. The proposal includes improvements to the FedExForum and a new, standalone soccer stadium with 8,000-10,000 seats, which would be located where […]
Knicks: Julius Randle remains upbeat despite OT loss to Grizzlies
Julius Randle’s rejuvenated play was one of the few bright spots for the New York Knicks in their tough 115-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener. Randle picked up from where he left off in the preseason. The bull-strong forward did not force any action. Instead, he let the game come to him. He was highly efficient, leading the Knicks with 24 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor.
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Watch: Steph Curry reacts to Damion Lee's game-winning shot in Suns vs. Mavericks
After the Golden State Warriors started the 2022-23 campaign with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday’s opening night of the NBA season, the rest of the league was on display on Wednesday. Wednesday’s action was headlined by a battle between a pair of Western Conference contenders...
LeBron Shares Advice for Westbrook After Brutal Game
The Lakers guard shot 0-for-11 from the field vs. the Clippers.
Report reveals Lakers’ plans on trade market
Despite recently suffering their 50th loss in just one year’s time, the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to stay patient. Appearing this week on “NBA Countdown,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on the Lakers’ approach to the trade market as the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off.
Stephen A. Smith getting interesting new NBA gig at ESPN
Anybody craving more of Stephen A. Smith is officially in luck. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports Thursday that Peyton Manning’s company will enlist the ESPN personality Smith (plus guests) to call a total of four NBA games this year on alternate telecasts that will air on ESPN2. Jackson notes that traditional telecasts of those four NBA games will still run on ESPN.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
Tennessee high school football scores, live updates from TSSAA Week 10 in Memphis area
Follow along below as we'll have live updates and Tennessee high school football scores from games going on around the Memphis area for Week 10 of the TSSAA football season. THE CULTURE OF HS FOOTBALL IN MEMPHIS:How Memphis high school football culture is intentionally similar to HBCUs. TOP GAMES, PREDICTIONS:Predicting...
Comments / 0