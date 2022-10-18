ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A Tampa medical recruiting company is helping an Ian-ravaged community recover

The staff from a Tampa medical recruiting company' has adopted a community in North Fort Myers as a place to help hurricane victims. Volunteers from Floodgate Medica bonded with people in Suncoast Estates, even though 120 miles separate the locations, and company employees and even some of their relatives are helping them recover.
TAMPA, FL
Red tide blooms have been detected offshore of Sarasota County, state environment officials say

High levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected along the Sarasota County coast this week, according to state environment officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weekly online report from Friday shows that although sampling is still impacted by the passage of Hurricane Ian last month, red tide blooms have been documented in four samples offshore of Sarasota. Respiratory irritations in people were also reported.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

