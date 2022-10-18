High levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected along the Sarasota County coast this week, according to state environment officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weekly online report from Friday shows that although sampling is still impacted by the passage of Hurricane Ian last month, red tide blooms have been documented in four samples offshore of Sarasota. Respiratory irritations in people were also reported.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO