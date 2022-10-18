Read full article on original website
A Tampa medical recruiting company is helping an Ian-ravaged community recover
The staff from a Tampa medical recruiting company' has adopted a community in North Fort Myers as a place to help hurricane victims. Volunteers from Floodgate Medica bonded with people in Suncoast Estates, even though 120 miles separate the locations, and company employees and even some of their relatives are helping them recover.
'Now Food Doesn’t Have to Travel': Hyperlocal agriculture with lemonGRAFT founder Zach Correa
This week, we’re discussing the benefits of hyperlocal agriculture with Zach Correa. Zach is the founder and CEO of lemonGRAFT, a Tampa-based tech platform that allows neighbors to buy and sell home-grown foods. He acknowledges that the concept is “a very old idea” aided by modern technology.
As WUSF looks to take All Night Jazz off the air, fans say it is a 'huge loss'
A beloved WUSF jazz format that has been on the air for 56 years will soon go online only, prompting strong pushback from a Tampa Bay audience that has accumulated across the decades. Starting Oct. 31, the All Night Jazz format will be taken off the air, according to plans...
Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. It's the first day that early voting can open across the state. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election. Voters...
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
Red tide blooms have been detected offshore of Sarasota County, state environment officials say
High levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected along the Sarasota County coast this week, according to state environment officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weekly online report from Friday shows that although sampling is still impacted by the passage of Hurricane Ian last month, red tide blooms have been documented in four samples offshore of Sarasota. Respiratory irritations in people were also reported.
