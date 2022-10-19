ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore 00:20

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Erica Martin
3d ago

my prayers and condolences to the family..this is very heart felt and I didn't know her. rest easy beautiful black queen

