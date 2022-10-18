Read full article on original website
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'
According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Digital Trends
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
makeuseof.com
The 11 Best Features in the Windows 11 22H2 Update
Windows 11 22H2, released in September 2022, is the first major update to the Microsoft operating system. It adds several new features, updates existing features, and provides fixes for some annoying problems with the OS. Here are the features everyone who updates to Windows 11 22H2 should check out and...
technewstoday.com
Gmail Messages Are Missing? Try these 9 Ways to Fix It
Are some or all of your emails lost in your inbox in Gmail? You are likely to encounter such issues when your email gets mislocated and ends up in a different tab. Gmail messages can also go missing if the message gets deleted unintentionally. When this happens, turn off all...
makeuseof.com
How to Run JavaScript in Python
JavaScript and Python are two of the most popular and commonly used languages in the world. JavaScript is an integral part of web development on both the front and back end. On the other hand, Python is more suitable for back-end coding and rapid application development. While both have their...
makeuseof.com
How to Save Data to a CSV File in a C# Application
Saving data to a file can be a very powerful technique when it comes to data analysis or reporting. If you are creating a C# application, you can create CSV files to save your data in. CSV files are text files that you can store values in. You can separate...
makeuseof.com
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
makeuseof.com
How to Add Shortcuts for Opening USB Drives to Windows 10
Many users utilize USB flash and external hard drives with Windows PCs for extra file and software storage. To access such drives, users will usually manually open Explorer and then select them from there. However, you can create more direct ways to open USB storage devices in Windows 10 by setting up shortcuts for them. Here we’ll be looking at how you can create desktop, taskbar, and keyboard shortcuts for opening USB drives in Windows 10.
techunwrapped.com
I was waiting for an email, and Gmail did not deliver it to me: this is how I managed to read it
Despite the many years that it has been with us, email is still key in both personal and more professional environments. Perhaps one of the most popular services used at the moment is the one offered by Google with gmail. But with everything and with it and despite its enormous market penetration, it does not always work as well as we would like.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Recurring Tasks on Todoist
If you want to organize your day better, Todoist is one of the best apps. You can easily include everything you need to complete in a list and eliminate the need for paper. While Todoist is handy for tracking one-off tasks, it’s also useful if you’ve got things you complete regularly. This article will show you how to set up recurring tasks on Todoist.
techunwrapped.com
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
CNET
How to Use Multiple Desktops on One Screen in Windows 11
Using virtual desktops in Windows 11 can be highly advantageous, particularly for anyone with a single-monitor setup. If you're still working from home due to the pandemic and juggling several different projects on the same computer, multiple desktops can be a life-saver. The Task View pane in Windows 11 allows...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Feature Name Microsoft-Hyper-V Is Unknown" 0x800f080c Error
Your Windows 10 and 11 running systems come with an optional virtualization tool, Hyper-V. If you want, you can enable it using a DISM command in PowerShell and Command Prompt. However, the command to enable Hyper-V sometimes can return the "A Windows features name was not recognized" or the "Feature...
