Laramie County, WY

Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

 2 days ago

The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Oct. 18, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):

Laramie County

Lab-confirmed active cases: 24 (-37)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 62 (+5)

Total cases since pandemic began: 30,231 (+70)

Lab confirmed: 21,599 (+40)/Probable: 8,632 (+30)

Deaths since pandemic began: 308 (+1)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 1 (at CRMC, as of Oct. 11)

Wyoming

Lab-confirmed active cases: 132 (-196)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 304 (-38)

Total cases since pandemic began: 178,032 (+397)

Lab confirmed: 139,079 (+263)/Probable: 38,953 (+134)

Deaths since pandemic began: 1,906 (+2)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 21 (As of Oct. 11)

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Oct. 17:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.1%

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.32%

Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.18%

Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.69%

Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.49%

Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.44%

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Comments / 1

