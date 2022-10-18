Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

On October 10, the Colorado School of Public Health released a modeling report for COVID-19 that described the disease's outlook in the state as uncertain for the rest of the year, given the potential for new variants to arise. Now, ten days later, the most recent statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicate that two such mutations could be slowly gaining a foothold in the state, with one of them characterized as "troublesome" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Dr. Anthony Fauci.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO