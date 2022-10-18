Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Oct. 18, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Laramie County
Lab-confirmed active cases: 24 (-37)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 62 (+5)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,231 (+70)
Lab confirmed: 21,599 (+40)/Probable: 8,632 (+30)
Deaths since pandemic began: 308 (+1)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 1 (at CRMC, as of Oct. 11)
Wyoming
Lab-confirmed active cases: 132 (-196)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 304 (-38)
Total cases since pandemic began: 178,032 (+397)
Lab confirmed: 139,079 (+263)/Probable: 38,953 (+134)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,906 (+2)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 21 (As of Oct. 11)
Vaccine Update
The following was current as of Oct. 17:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.1%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.32%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.18%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.69%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.49%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.44%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
