Lady Chaps roll for first win in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Four goals in the second half and three in the final 14 minutes of the game gave Lubbock Christian a 5-1 win over St. Edward's on Saturday, Oct. 22. The scoring started early, with Lexi De La Cruz scoring just 3:38 into the contest to put the Lady Chaps (8-2-6, 5-2-3 LSC) ahead 1-0.
Conference bragging rights and postseason implications on the line as Chaps host Rattlers
LUBBOCK, Texas - The top two teams in the Lone Star Conference collide, as Lubbock Christian hosts no. 8 St. Mary's at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility on Saturday, Oct. 22. No. 8 St. Mary's (9-0-5, 5-0-1 LSC) at Lubbock Christian (7-5-3, 4-1-1 LSC) Saturday, Oct. 22 - 5...
Lady Chaps Aim To Get Back On Track at Cameron Saturday
LAWTON Okla. (October 22, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals hit the road for their last regular season road trip Saturday, as they head to Aggie Gym for a Lone Star Conference tilt against Cameron at 2 p.m. LOOKING AT CU. - LCU and the Aggies have...
