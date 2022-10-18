AUSTIN, Texas - Four goals in the second half and three in the final 14 minutes of the game gave Lubbock Christian a 5-1 win over St. Edward's on Saturday, Oct. 22. The scoring started early, with Lexi De La Cruz scoring just 3:38 into the contest to put the Lady Chaps (8-2-6, 5-2-3 LSC) ahead 1-0.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO