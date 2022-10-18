ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Chaps roll for first win in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Four goals in the second half and three in the final 14 minutes of the game gave Lubbock Christian a 5-1 win over St. Edward's on Saturday, Oct. 22. The scoring started early, with Lexi De La Cruz scoring just 3:38 into the contest to put the Lady Chaps (8-2-6, 5-2-3 LSC) ahead 1-0.
Lady Chaps Aim To Get Back On Track at Cameron Saturday

LAWTON Okla. (October 22, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals hit the road for their last regular season road trip Saturday, as they head to Aggie Gym for a Lone Star Conference tilt against Cameron at 2 p.m. LOOKING AT CU. - LCU and the Aggies have...
