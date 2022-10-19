I Just Ranked Every Season Of "Vanderpump Rules" As We Wait For The Next Season

In 2013, Vanderpump Rules was brought to our screens with a familiar face: Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Vanderpump Rules was the chaotic show I never knew I needed. With the biggest storyline being Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor's toxic relationship, the series quickly became a staple on the Bravo network.

Though the first season was very short (eight episodes), people could relate to the cast living in Los Angeles and working at SUR, one of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants. Perhaps the biggest revelation from the season was the storylines that were fed from each cast member.

We have newbie SUR server Scheana Shay picked on because of her affair with RHOBH Brandi Glanville's husband, which isn't easy to relive. Then we met Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, trying to stay afloat. And finally, we see Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval, who seem totally into each other.

What impresses me the most about the season is how wild everyone usually was. There are layups or background people to support the main storylines, but everyone here "SURved" their purpose.

Favorite Moment: Stassi reminding Jax that she is the "devil, and don't you forget it."