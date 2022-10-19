ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

I Just Ranked Every Season Of "Vanderpump Rules" As We Wait For The Next Season

By Caché Roberts
 3 days ago

Vanderpump Rules will be hitting our screens for an epic Season 10 premiere filled with drama...hopefully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiDuw_0ie79xQM00

There's no better time to reminisce on the past seasons' good, bad, and boring. After being on hiatus due to the pandemic, many viewers thought the returning season was lackluster, questioning if it should ever return.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

My obsession with Vanderpump Rules solely comes from my fascination with Lisa Vanderpump's life. From Villa Rose to the insane amount of successful restaurants she has, Vanderpump is that girl.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

Check out my ranked list of the Vanderpump Rules seasons below:

1. Season 1: Ranked #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHADA_0ie79xQM00

In 2013, Vanderpump Rules was brought to our screens with a familiar face: Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Vanderpump Rules was the chaotic show I never knew I needed. With the biggest storyline being Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor's toxic relationship, the series quickly became a staple on the Bravo network.

Though the first season was very short (eight episodes), people could relate to the cast living in Los Angeles and working at SUR, one of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants. Perhaps the biggest revelation from the season was the storylines that were fed from each cast member.

We have newbie SUR server Scheana Shay picked on because of her affair with RHOBH Brandi Glanville's husband, which isn't easy to relive. Then we met Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, trying to stay afloat. And finally, we see Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval, who seem totally into each other.

What impresses me the most about the season is how wild everyone usually was. There are layups or background people to support the main storylines, but everyone here "SURved" their purpose.

Favorite Moment: Stassi reminding Jax that she is the "devil, and don't you forget it."

MGM Television / Via Peacock

2. Season 2: Ranked #2

In Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules , we see the cast grow a little from the fame they received, but they are just, if not as chaotic, even more chaotic. This season is arguably one of the best seasons because we see cracks in friendships and bromances. Stassi discovers an awful rumor that she hopes is just a rumor.

However, it turns out her bestie Kristen slept with her on-and-off again boyfriend, Jax...TWICE. This season was messy and made everyone strongly dislike Kristen because how can you ever do this to your friend?? This also leads to one of Kristen's villain eras on the show.

Favorite Moment: Stassi b*tch slaps Kristen across the face after confessing the truth about sleeping with Jax, even though she denied it all season long.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

3. Season 4: Ranked #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFoT9_0ie79xQM00

In Season 4, we welcome Miss Lala Kent, who ends up being a regular on the show. At this point in time, Vanderpump Rules is attempting to shake up the cast and bring new faces. We also meet Jax's new girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, from good ole' Kentucky.

This season focuses on the downfall of Scheana Shay's marriage and Schwartz and Katie's relationship. The two just never seemed on the same page, and now with the two finalizing their divorce in real time, it all makes sense why Katie gave him an ultimatum in the first place. Season 4 is one of my favorite seasons because of the new cast and shifting dynamics. We also see Katie stand up to Stassi once and for all about her behavior and treatment towards her.

Favorite Moment: Lisa Vanderpump saying, "You're not important enough to hate, sit down" to Stassi after an intense reunion.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

4. Season 3: Ranked #4

Though the big cheating scandal was during Season 2, Stassi manages to totally alienate herself from her past life and ditch everyone for a new life in New York City. She slowly tries to get into good graces with everyone but is blinded by this superior attitude. Stassi becomes the true villain this season, and viewers watch her turn on her dear friend Katie because Katie wants to get along with her co-workers.

What annoyed me the most about this season is Jax and mostly Kristen's nonchalant attitude over the betrayal of their significant others. Kristen tries to blast Sandoval for cheating on the new bartender, Ariana Madix, but fails miserably.

We never really find out if Sandoval cheated, but Kristen makes it seem like his cheating will make her look less guilty for cheating on him with his best friend. She goes on a hunt to kill Ariana socially and puts all her energy into revenge and being the victim. Like, make it make sense, Kristen. We also meet James Kennedy during the season.

Favorite Moment: Lisa Vanderpump firing and banishing Kristen from SUR for good! It was about time.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

5. Season 5: Ranked #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGQr7_0ie79xQM00

Stassi makes her full-time return as queen of the SUR staff even though she doesn't work there, and I don't think she's changed that much. Also, much of the season greenlit a bunch of red flags about why Schwartz and Katie should not get married. We also see Scheana abandon her relationship with Ariana to fit in with the cool crew.

This season was very messy because there were so many reasons why Schwartz and Katie were not on the same page.

We see the cast growing up and going through the typical woes of any young adult. I appreciated James and Lala's shenanigans this season, though.

Favorite Moment: Sandoval defending Schwartz super drunk on the toilet, saying, "He's a f*cking battered wife...look at him!" He said this in an effort to get Ariana and Scheana to believe he did not sleep with a woman in Vegas, all during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

6. Season 8: Ranked #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2m0K_0ie79xQM00

Though the reunion was virtual because the season just so happened to air during the pandemic, I really enjoyed the season.

This was the last season we saw Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute due to their insensitive racist remarks on social media and disgraceful behavior towards former cast member Faith Stowers. It was also Max Boyen and Brett Caprioni's first and last season because of their racist past on social media. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also exited because they wanted to move on.

Despite what happened after the season wrapped, the OG cast took on parent roles to newcomers Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Charli Burnett. It was good to see the cast grow up and enter a new phase of life while we welcomed new people. It felt like the first season of a different show.

In this season, we saw the breakdown of the "Witches of WeHo," aka Kristen, Katie, and Stassi. I personally believe Stassi and Katie should have been cut off Kristen from Season 2 after the cheating scandal. But they eventually learned she was toxic. We also saw a massive Jax and Brittany wedding, which was amazing. Definitely my wedding goal.

Favorite Moment: Charli Burnett says, "I have this theory that pasta is the reason why everyone, like, gains weight."

MGM Television / Via Peacock

7. Season 6: Ranked #7

Peacock / Via giphy.com

In Season 6, we witness James and Lala's relationship weaken, and one of the most iconic quotes, "It's NOT about the pasta!"

It was a great season because we finally saw the birth of "TomTom" Sandoval's and Schwartz's new bar that Lisa Vanderpump created. The Toms are finally growing up!

Scheana Shay also drives the audience crazy as the only thing she is focusing on is a relationship with a new man, Rob, who apparently hangs the TV very quickly, in a matter of minutes.

One of the biggest scandals of the season is an audio recording given to Brittany of Jax with fellow castmate Faith Stowers having sexual relations. The recording is delivered by Ariana, leading to an epic feud with her boyfriend Sandoval.

Favorite Moment: James Kennedy yelled at Lala, "It's NOT about the pasta," when defending his girlfriend, Raquel.

8. Season 7: Ranked #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAILU_0ie79xQM00

Season 7 saw two girls from total opposite worlds team up finally: Ariana and Stassi throwing a winter-themed birthday party. Fun! Besides an amazing party, the season focused on Lala Kent grieving her father's death, leading to a downward spiral. She fires off on Raquel, James, Billy, and basically anyone on her hit list.

Viewers finally get to see Stassi in a healthy relationship, which is refreshing, especially because Stassi's last boyfriend, who met Lisa Vanderpump, complimented the socialite's butt. Then the season was in a transition period, which was sometimes very lackluster.

Favorite Moment: Scheana asks Adam if loves her, and he says "no" then Scheana asks him to answer the question.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

9. Season 9: Ranked #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRO30_0ie79xQM00

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is the worst season of the series. These grown adults are no longer living their former hard-knock life anymore. The show has definitely changed, and I wished it focused on the newer employees at SUR because we can tell that it ain't these folks working there anymore.

This season also took its biggest cast hit as Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyen, and Brett Caprioni exited the show due to racist actions resurfacing on the internet. I believe Bravo made the right decision. Unfortunately, the drama from other cast members wasn't enough to sustain a successful season. It was a bunch of pickleball and just grown people. I missed the young crew and wanted to learn about new cast members working at SUR, PUMP, and even TomTom. This season also saw another hiccup in Schwartz and Katie's relationship, which wasn't shocking, especially because the two are now dunzo .

However, season 10 should be especially interesting since relationships like Raquel and James, and Schwartz and Katie are over — and the season will document why it ended.

Favorite Moment: When Raquel made her awkward yet steamy speech after losing against Lala in pickleball.

MGM Television / Via Peacock

Which season of Vanderpump Rules is your favorite?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkI6G_0ie79xQM00

