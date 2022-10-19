I Just Ranked Every Season Of "Vanderpump Rules" As We Wait For The Next Season

In Season 6, we witness James and Lala's relationship weaken, and one of the most iconic quotes, "It's NOT about the pasta!"
It was a great season because we finally saw the birth of "TomTom" Sandoval's and Schwartz's new bar that Lisa Vanderpump created. The Toms are finally growing up!
Scheana Shay also drives the audience crazy as the only thing she is focusing on is a relationship with a new man, Rob, who apparently hangs the TV very quickly, in a matter of minutes.
One of the biggest scandals of the season is an audio recording given to Brittany of Jax with fellow castmate Faith Stowers having sexual relations. The recording is delivered by Ariana, leading to an epic feud with her boyfriend Sandoval.
Favorite Moment: James Kennedy yelled at Lala, "It's NOT about the pasta," when defending his girlfriend, Raquel.
8. Season 7: Ranked #8
9. Season 9: Ranked #9
Avoiding the drama. Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal confirmed that his costars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during Scheana Shay's wedding trip — but he wasn't around to watch it all go down. "I don't know [who instigated it] because I went to bed," the bartender, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, […]
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are one of several Vanderpump Rules couples who've walked down the aisle … but their nuptials didn't play out on the Bravo series. Before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series, the former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher on […]
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
Garcelle Beauvais is one of the few reasons that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is even bearable to watch these days. She proves time and time again with the Fox Force Phonies that no matter how often they go low, she’ll go high. It’s clearly a trait she’s passed onto her children, who have been […]
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
A nice distraction. Tom Schwartz joined the cast of Winter House season 2 amid his split from Katie Maloney, and his castmates think the show was a great way for him to take his mind off things. The TomTom co-owner, 39, and the "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host, 35, called it quits in March […]
Tom Schwartz felt really “awkward” when James Kennedy accused him of making out with Raquel Leviss live onstage at BravoCon last weeknd.
“I kind of shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at the Soho House’s Patrón Tequila Pit Stop event in Austin on Friday.
“I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.”
Kennedy claimed Schwartz and Peter Madrigal kissed his ex-fiancée during BravoCon’s “WWHL: Charming House Rules” taping.
After Kennedy’s allegation, Schwartz began blushing and slowly raised his hand to his face and tried to shield his...
The Vanderpump Rules cast experienced two major breakups before season 10 started filming, when Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney ended their six-year marriage, and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement. HollywoodLife caught up with the cast at BravoCon 2022 and we asked how they navigated those two splits during filming.
Kyle Richards wishes her sisters had not joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
In an interview with Page Six on Friday, Kyle said she “of course” regrets having Kim Richards co-star with her in Seasons 1 through 5 and Kathy Hilton tag along as a “friend” for Seasons 11 and 12 — the latter of which has been particularly “taxing” on the siblings’ relationship.
In fact, Kyle, 53, exclusively told us she’s dreading having to relive the upcoming third part of the Season 12 reunion so much that she’d “rather watch ‘The Exorcist’ on repeat.”
“It was really bad for me. It...
When people started being let into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon on Friday, Jessie could feel the panic in the air. Suddenly, hundreds of (mainly white) women were stepping over and going under ropes in a rush to find a seat inside. Fans at BravoCon rushing...
While we anxiously await part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kathy Hilton is opening up about where she stands with the future of the hit Bravo show. And it looks like things still aren’t so hunky dory as two “bullies” are going to have to get the boot in order for us to keep the socialite.
