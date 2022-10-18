Colts' Jim Irsay on Daniel Snyder: I believe there's merit to remove him as Commanders owner

NEW YORK — Momentum for the removal of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder racketed Tuesday at NFL league meetings.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he believes the NFL "potentially" has the 24-owner threshold to remove Snyder from ownership and force a sale, adding that he believes the Commanders operation has become “gravely concerning.”

“I believe there’s merit to remove him as the owner of the (Commanders),” Irsay said, using the team’s original name.

He said the NFL should wait until reviewing the full report to make a “definite” conclusion but that the evidence is trending in that direction and owners have the onus to respond. A vote was not scheduled for Tuesday, Irsay confirmed.

“We have to act,” Irsay said.

This story will be updated.