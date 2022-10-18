A PORTION OF LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH DRIVE WILL CLOSE BETWEEN NEVADA ROAD AND CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE FOR A WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of SR-580 In Clearwater, 4 Transported To Hospital
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries at the corner of State Road 580 and Landmark Drive. Officers say the Westbound lanes of State Road 580 were shut down, along with travel along Landmark at
observernews.net
LOOSE ENDS Golf carts, engine-driven vehicles can be a deadly mix
On July 17, the community of Sun City Center was buzzing with speculation about a fatal traffic crash involving a 92-year-old golf cart driver. Social media posts claimed the woman had been hit by a truck driver either running a red light or speeding through the intersection at State Road 674 and Stoneham Drive.
Crispers at Lakeside Village close today
Crispers, the popular soup, salad, and sandwich chain that started in South Lakeland in 1989, is closing its doors permanently, today. Lakeside Village location in Lakeland confirmed the news Saturday morning. Crispers was founded in Lakeland in 1989 at the Merchants Walk shopping center, and at one time had as...
Construction worker injured after worksite fall: Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue said a construction worker was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a fall at a worksite on Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Annual swan checkup Lakeland’s beloved Swans are a bit on the chubby side plus Lake Morton is now overcrowded again
This spring’s abundance of small, fuzzy cygnets on Lake Morton has led to an overpopulation of swans in Lakeland and increasing health issues among them. Dr. Price Dickson, an associate veterinarian of My Pet’s Animal Hospital, performed ‘beak-to-tail’ wellness examinations on the city’s 73 swans on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Swan Roundup.
Tanker trucks of syrup, pollen donated to save 1.6B bees impacted by Ian
Hundreds of Florida beekeepers have come to Winter Haven seeking help after losing tens of thousands of colonies when Hurricane Ian unleashed powerful winds and rain.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
ABC Action News
PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland. Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
thatssotampa.com
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
WESH
'Out-of-control growth': Osceola County residents concerned about worsening traffic
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is growing so fast some residents say it's out of control. A packed county commission meeting Monday heard from dozens of people who say new zoning changes and developments are worsening congested roads. There were a few items on the agenda that were...
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
iontb.com
Owner of local Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi restaurant arrested for running drug house out of the business
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year-old Hai Thanh Bui of Pinellas Park. Bui is listed as the owner of the Oishi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi at 5800 34th Street N in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. A search warrant was executed at the restaurant at approximately 1:22...
