Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
wtvbam.com
Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
chsbleuprint.com
Boys Water Polo Suffers A Tough Loss Against School Rival
On Wednesday, October 20, the boys water polo team went up against Chelsea’s famous school rival: Dexter. Although they put up a strong fight, the Bulldogs lost to the Dreadnaughts 14-1. Heading into the game, the boys knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “I think we knew...
thesalinepost.com
FOOTBALL: Saline Snaps Skid, Defeats Lake Orion to Enter Playoffs on a Winning Note
LAKE ORION - It was an unfamiliar position for the Saline varsity football team. The Hornets had lost two straight games and needed a win to right the ship before the playoffs. But the Lake Orion Dragons, a solid football team, were fighting for their lives and would see their season end on senior night if they lost.
Michigan State football: Hanging on to Kedrick Reescano is priority No. 1
Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
Watch Dexter football celebrate first win over rival Chelsea since 1995
CHELSEA – The streak is finally over. Dexter’s football team celebrated its first win over archrival Chelsea since 1995 with a 45-0 victory on Friday night, ending decades of disappointment for the Dreadnaughts. Not only did the Dreadnaughts claim the historic win over their rival, but they also...
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
WILX-TV
In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan visits five-star ATH during bye week
With the Michigan Wolverines are on their bye week, it is a great time for the coaching staff to take full advantage of recruiting opportunities. That’s exactly what has happened this week, as the staff made an important visit to see a five-star recruit who happens to be Michigan’s top overall target in the class of 2023.
Niles, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Emoni Bates issues first public statement since plea deal on gun charge, EMU reinstatement
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Emoni Bates spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his reinstatement to Eastern Michigan’s basketball team following a plea deal in exchange for having felony gun charges against the star athlete dismissed last week. Bates, 18, was allowed to return to the EMU’s...
tigerdroppings.com
Ann Arbor Police Have Funny Reaction To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET, which the Ann Arbor Police isn't exactly excited about. Sorry for partying...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
wrif.com
Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown
Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
