Northside wins on scoop-and-score, ACE staves off late rally from Rutland and more from Week 10 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 10. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Northside who grabbed a win over Lee County in stunning fashion. Game of the Week. Northside 23,...
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
No, Texas schools aren’t distributing DNA kits to identify kids in school shootings
In May, a gunman killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That tragedy intensified debates about gun laws and how to prevent school shootings, particularly in Texas. When the next school year began in the fall, many people thought an...
Firefighters recover bodies of final 2 victims in massive South Fulton house fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A devastating house fire at a two-story home Wednesday morning has left four people dead in the City of South Fulton, authorities confirmed. They said it happened at a home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. Two bodies were found in the debris Wednesday....
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
