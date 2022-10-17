Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday morning, temperatures will be cool, but warmer than Wednesday morning. Thursday temps will continue to climb. We will have a high of 83 on Thursday and by Friday temps will climb into the 90s. Saturday, we will have our hottest day of the next 7-days.
newschannel6now.com
Temps look warm heading into the weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday morning temperatures will start cold. We’ll see morning temps in the mid to low-30. However, temperatures will begin to climb once again this afternoon. We will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies.
kswo.com
Preparing your car for freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe. Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly. “The...
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
MSU volleyball highlights - Oct. 19, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State volleyball defeated Texas Woman’s in five sets Wednesday night. TWU - 2 (15, 25, 27, 24, 13), MSU - 3 (25, 23, 25, 26, 15)
The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls in 2022
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
newschannel6now.com
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?
Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town. Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.
Annual Veteran’s Day Parade making a return for 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veteran’s Day is less than a month away, and for the first time in three years, the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Wichita Falls is a go, but not without some hiccups. We all know that COVID shut down just about everything worldwide, even the annual Veteran’s Day Parade. “The […]
newschannel6now.com
Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order
OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklaunion Water Supply Corp public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday after a water line reportedly broke. All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with...
kswo.com
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
kswo.com
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
newschannel6now.com
WFHS vs. Hirschi volleyball highlights - Oct. 17, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from the high school volleyball action on Monday night. WFHS - 3 (25, 25, 25), Hirschi - 0 (10, 11, 14)
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
Mark Hood pulls out of WFISD School Board race
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns. Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position. “It is with a sincere heart […]
John Wilkes Booth is Haunting a Texas Opera House?!
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
