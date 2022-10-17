ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Dale Orr
1d ago

Tulsi loves America and hates war. Having been a medic in a war zone, she has seen the results first hand. This makes her a poor fit for the Democrat Party.

Guest
1d ago

Of all the democrats that was campaigning in 2020, Tulsi is the only one I would of voted for president ( yes I am a democrat) but I knew Biden was a zero….. I just didn’t know how bad he could be!

Willie One
2d ago

She thinks he's going to win, so she's looking for a job, if he loses, she'll quickly vanish ,, she is an OPPORTUNIST, not an INDEPENDENT

