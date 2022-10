HEATH TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – One person was flown to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to Lincoln Road (M-40) and 130th Avenue at 4:20 PM. That was where a northbound van slammed into a southbound sedan that was attempting to turn left. A man who was a passenger in one of those vehicles was pinned and had to be extricated by rescue workers.

HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO