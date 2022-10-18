Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
WAND TV
Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash identified
STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
WTAX
One dead in train/vehicle crash
STONINGTON (WAND) – Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track. Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
Danville railroad crossings closing for rail replacement
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
agupdate.com
Yields better than expected considering dry summer
OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
