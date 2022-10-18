Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Sullivan's Little Theatre to host fundraiser with popular artists
SULLIVAN — Two well-known musical talents are scheduled to come together on one stage. Little Theatre on the Square Executive Director John Stephens and World Championship Old Time Piano player Julie McClarey-Smith will be performing two shows for the Little Theatre fundraiser, An Evening with John and Julie, Oct. 28 and 30, on the Sullivan stage.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
Charleston City Council unanimously approves SRO program
CLARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston City Council unanimously voted during a special meeting on Friday to approve an agreement to place a Charleston Police officer in the city’s schools fulltime. The new program will see an officer supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting safety topics in the classroom and more. […]
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Press Release on Railroad Crossing Closures
The City of Danville would like to share information with the community regarding the status of work being performed by Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSRR) on its crossings. NSRR is currently replacing both rails on one of its mainline tracks throughout the area. This work is being completed by a specialty crew that travels nationwide removing and replacing rails. Many local NSRR crews are working 7 days a week to keep up with repairing and opening crossings following the specialty crew. It is currently anticipated.
freedom929.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/21/22)
The three final LIC Conference games were last night. * Olney (7-2/6-1) beat Casey-Westfield, 34-6 * Newton (3-6/3-4) beat Paris, 49-15 * Lawrenceville beat Marshall, 42-21 the other two LIC teams are in non-conference action. * Mt. Carmel lost to Mt. Vernon in double overtime, 34-33 * Robinson beat Pontiac,...
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
Residents in 1 IL county emu-sed by elusive escapee
VERMILION COUNTY, IL – Residents in one Illinois community are on the lookout for an unusual escapee. An elusive emu is on the loose in Vermilion County, the last of thirteen emus that broke out of a pen at 4D Farms just north of Danville in late July. The...
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
