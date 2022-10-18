Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Motley Fool
Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023
Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels.
Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare
A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
How to switch Medicare plans — and why you might want to
Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don't compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit.That's not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare should compare their Part D prescription drug coverage.Here's how to approach switching Medicare plans.Take advantage of enrollment periodsIf...
CNET
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
4 Things Seniors Must Do During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period
If you miss this, you'll have to wait a year for another chance.
Those on Medicare to see price caps on insulin, other prescriptions
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One piece of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is slated to help lower the cost of prescriptions. The administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said for the first time, Medicare will be required to negotiate with drug companies for lower prices — and if a drug company raises its prices faster than the rate of inflation, they will owe Medicare a rebate.
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
It's important to understand the pros and cons of Advantage plans before signing up.
beckerspayer.com
Why enrollees are choosing traditional Medicare
Forty percent of those who chose traditional Medicare over Medicare Advantage did so because of greater provider choices, according to a survey released Oct. 17 by the Commonwealth Fund. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare as their primary source of coverage...
Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans
Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
AOL Corp
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims
Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
Medicare and TRICARE for Life
With open enrollment for Medicare beginning October 15 and running through December 7, now is the time to understand how TRICARE for Life works with Medicare. TRICARE for Life (TFL) is a federal health insurance program for Medicare-eligible military retirees and their spouses. TFL is a comprehensive supplement to Medicare and provides prescription drug coverage. TFL health insurance coverage is available to military retirees and their spouses when they reach age 65. Medicare Parts A and B enrollment are required to participate in TFL. TFL does not require enrollment in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan because it directly provides that coverage.
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
drugstorenews.com
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle offers free plan comparisons during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle has developed free Medicare plan comparisons for seniors. Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is providing free Medicare plan comparisons during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period, which began Saturday, Oct. 15 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommend all Medicare participants review...
MedCity News
Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services
The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
