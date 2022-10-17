Read full article on original website
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
Preservation Utah is keeping Utah’s past alive for future generations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future. That’s the goal of the Utah-based nonprofit, Preservation Utah. How they do that:. • Grants/loans. • Easements. • Education (lectures and...
Good Things Utah turns 20 here’s why it’s still Wirth Watching
Here at ABC4, journalist Craig Wirth is a household name, a staple of our programming in Utah. He’s an incredible storyteller that weaves pictures and video with his words in way that not many journalists can. And he’s done it for more than 50 years. This time he turned his focus to Good Things Utah and the one constant that has been part of the show since it started in 2002, our own Nicea DeGering.
How this inspiring woman grew up to become a warrior for wellness
(Good Things Utah) To highlight amazing women from around the world, your go-to brand for holistic wellness, doTERRA, is putting the spotlight on a collection of female role models that have had great success in their fields. Of these inspirational women featured by doTERRA this year, we were thrilled to...
Say cheese for some cheese testing
This year marks the sixth annual Utah Cheese Awards contest on Saturday November 5 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Steve Jerman joined the show to share. Judging in all the intermountain states, judges rate each cheese based on the quality and taste. Utah being at the center of the Utah Cheese Awards, producing the most cheese makers out of the states that participate. Sauces are also a key category in the competition, along with sweets, chocolate, honey, nuts, bread and more.
How your favorite spot for dirty soda is fitting to Save The Cups this year
(Good Things Utah) Swig is running its third annual SAVE THE CUPS campaign. It raised $300,000 the first two years, and it has a goal of raising another $150,000 this year. STC has already raised over $60,000 (this number will increase by the time Nicole’s appearance happens next week).
Chick-fil-A supports community through Shared Table Program
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Chick-fil-A is more than an eating establishment. It’s an engagement community partner, supporting communities through charitable work and give-back programs. Chick-fil-A Shared Table is a program that helps local restaurant Operators fight hunger and reduce food waste by donating surplus food...
Are we pushing our kids too hard in sports?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Are we doing our kids a disservice when we make them specialize in sports too soon? One author says a resounding yes: “Sports meant so much to me, but they’ve changed completely since I was a kid. I was a lifelong soccer player starting with my town’s travel team, going on to co-captain my high school soccer team and play Division 3 soccer in college. I also swam, played tennis, basketball, ice hockey and lacrosse — a different sport or two every season, picking up new ones even through high school. I grew up at a time when kids could actually do this. They didn’t have to commit to one sport in 3rd grade and prioritize it over all overs. And I’m so glad I did, because being an athlete — not just a soccer player — taught me leadership, perseverance, teamwork, sportsmanship. It afforded me lifelong friendships and provided a deep foundation of confidence for adulthood. So much of who I am and what I have accomplished I owe to my years on the field, in the pool, on the court and rink. When I became a parent, I couldn’t wait for my kids to play sports, because I knew how deeply those experiences had shaped me. But I was wholly unprepared for what I would encounter in today’s youth sports. In just a generation, things had changed so dramatically — the intensity, time commitment, high cost, required specialization — that it wasn’t clear to me if my kids would benefit the same way I had. And I was only beginning to see then what has now become a common refrain in the media: frightening statistics about the impact of sports overspecialization. On the physical side, dangers to young athletes who overspecialize, like overuse injuries and reconstructions in kids barely starting high school. And on the mental health side, the scary rates of anxiety and depression amongst elite athletes, evidenced by the tragic trend of college athletes dying by suicide. Seemingly successful, happy student athletes who had achieved everything they were “supposed to” were buckling under untenable pressure, putting up such a brave front that oftentimes parents, coaches and teammates were shocked by the heartbreaking result of these athletes’ struggles.” Tune in to hear the ladies weigh in this morning.
Get spooked at the Haunted Forest
Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
Register now for support from Toys For Tots
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves is marking a significant milestone in it’s annual Toys For Tots program – 75 years of delivering hope to less fortunate children. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect...
Where to claim BIG savings on the hottest items in home and clothing
(Good Things Utah) Big savings have landed for a limited time at our go-to destination for all the best looks in lifestyle and fashion. Downeast Home and Clothing are hosting a Semi-Annual Clearance Sale from now through October 23rd. Start the celebration with Downeast Home by taking advantage of up...
Weather Watches and Advisories Ahead of Strong Weekend Cold Front
UTAH (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! Over the last few weeks, we’ve been on a run of mild and calm days, but that will soon be coming to an end. By Saturday, the strongest cold front of the season is expected to arrive, bringing with it the coldest air of the season and wet weather. The National Weather Service has already issued a few watches and advisories to be aware of.
Sego Lily Center supports abuse, violence survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or blind
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Survivors of abuse and domestic violence face many challenges on the road to recovery. Being deaf, hard of hearing and/or blind should not hinder a person’s ability to receive support and access to recovery services. That’s where Sego Lily Center comes in.
Free legal services for victims of crime in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 – Utah) – Supporting victims and survivors of crime in Utah is the main goal of the nonprofit Utah Crime Victims Legal Clinic. It offers free legal services for crime victimes. Those services include legal representation in criminal cases as well as advocacy. The Clinic also offers legal presentation and advocacy in stalking injunction and protective order cases.
Guide for the holidays
Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with Bloomingsales. Kathleen Anderson and Morgan Knight hope to take the stress out of the season. They joined us on the show with some tips:. 1. Be prepared ahead of time with neighbor and teacher gifts. 2. Add one special, nice piece of...
A new Broadway musical comedy comes to Utah
Shane Mcanally and Brandy Clark joined the show to talk about their new broadway musical comedy coming to Pioneer Theater. Mcanally being nominated for eight Grammys and Clark having been nominated for ten including best new artist. Ten years in the making, Shuked, the new play, grew from a book....
What is Ketamine and how does it improve the way we approach mental health?
(Good Things Utah) Climbing out of the depths of depression is no small task. Our mental health plays a crucial role in daily life, and without it, there can be no thriving. And this becomes even harder when overwhelming challenges like PTSD and addiction are involved. With over 15 years...
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
