Man arrested in years-old Pittsburg County murder investigation
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested five years after his suspected victim was reported missing in Pittsburg County. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said 36-year-old Cody Ketchum was arrested for first-degree murder in the case of Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in January 2017. Cantrell’s remains...
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
Oklahoma murders of 4 friends 'very rare,' police chief says as investigation ramps up
Okmulgee police called the case of four men who disappeared before they were found murdered "very rare." Police arrested a person of interest on Tuesday.
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
Police reveal details behind arrest in Holly Cantrell murder case
Cantrell, a pregnant mother of three, disappeared on Jan. 20, 2017 while on her lunch break from the McAlester Regional Health Clinic.
Man arrested for 2017 murder of Pittsburg County woman, state AG to prosecute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cantrell, who went missing in 2017 and whose body was found in 2018. Cantrell, 40 years old at the time and a mother of three, went missing...
Driver accused of hitting, killing ORU soccer player identified
A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of killing an ORU student-athlete in a deadly crash back in September.
Arrest made in cold murder case of Oklahoma mother
Five years after an Oklahoma mother of three vanished, a man has been arrested for her murder.
Lighthorse Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old
EUFAULA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking information about a missing and suicidal 15-year-old, according to a Lighthorse Facebook post. The post said Naveah Elizabeth Dye was last seen Oct. 10 at her home in Eufaula. Dye is around 5′6″ and 160 lbs.
Police: Man arrested in connection with four Oklahoma murders
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice. Mr...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
Wilena Huff was last seen Monday around noon in Ada. Huff is described as a 5'1", 210 lb. white woman with grey hair and green eyes.
Four Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: Report
Police are still searching for the person of interest. Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17). According...
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection.
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Asher woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Friday on State Highway 3W and County Road 3522, approximately 3 miles northwest of Ada at 12:25 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by...
Fatal fall at Ada cement plant
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man died Monday afternoon after falling from a tower at an industrial facility in Ada. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant at 14500 County Road 1550. The name of the victim was...
