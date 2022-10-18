ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Related
News On 6

Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody

Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
hotnewhiphop.com

Four Missing Friends Found Dismembered In Oklahoma: Report

Police are still searching for the person of interest. Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17). According...
OKMULGEE, OK
KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Fatal fall at Ada cement plant

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man died Monday afternoon after falling from a tower at an industrial facility in Ada. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant at 14500 County Road 1550. The name of the victim was...
ADA, OK

