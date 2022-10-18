Read full article on original website
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois
Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
Increase police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
One dead in train/vehicle crash
STONINGTON (WAND) – Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track. Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate
Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
