Bloomington, IL

foxillinois.com

Southeast High School teacher documents school's history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
collegehoopstoday.com

Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois

Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies senior killed by train

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Train derails in Christian County, kills one

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire sparks at Effingham church

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire

The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
WTAX

One dead in train/vehicle crash

STONINGTON (WAND) – Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says one person is dead after a train versus vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff, there was a crash involving a train and some of the train cars have left the track. Decatur Firefighters were called as mutual aid to Stonington.
STONINGTON, IL
WCIA

Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate

Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
DECATUR, IL

