ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 9

Related
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Sierra Vista gets new fire station

Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the City of Sierra Vista debuted their new EMS substation 4 last Friday, which the department said will provide enhanced coverage to south Sierra Vista and backup to Fort Huachuca. The new Sierra Vista Fire Station 4 has been operational since the beginning...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Bisbee man found dead, investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Bisbee man has been found dead, according to authorities. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Albert Hooper, 77, was found off Old Divide Road. The CCSO said the Bisbee Police Department is investigating. Hooper was last seen at...
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy