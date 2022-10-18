Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
azpm.org
Sierra Vista gets new fire station
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and the City of Sierra Vista debuted their new EMS substation 4 last Friday, which the department said will provide enhanced coverage to south Sierra Vista and backup to Fort Huachuca. The new Sierra Vista Fire Station 4 has been operational since the beginning...
Agents arrest nine people who tried to get away
Seven migrants were arrested after a vehicle tried to escape from agents, says U.S. Border Patrol Tuscon Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
KOLD-TV
Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
KOLD-TV
Missing Bisbee man found dead, investigation underway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Bisbee man has been found dead, according to authorities. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Albert Hooper, 77, was found off Old Divide Road. The CCSO said the Bisbee Police Department is investigating. Hooper was last seen at...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benson (Benson, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday in Benson. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 10.
KOLD-TV
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
