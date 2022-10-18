Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after fiery crash killed Boise woman

A Parma man has been sentenced on for his role in the fiery crash that killed a Boise woman last May.

Dalton Leonard, 29, was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release, as well as 10 years of probation and three years’ driver’s license suspension, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. He was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. He pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in June.

Leonard was driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021, when he cut in front of and struck a semitrailer hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber, according to the release. The semitrailer left its lane, went through the freeway’s median, struck another semitrailer and burst into flames. Nine other vehicles were involved and damaged, the release said.

Flying debris from one of the semitrailers hit the roof of a westbound Toyota Camry and knocked the driver, 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, unconscious as her vehicle continued forward, police said at the time of the crash . Goodwin later died from the injuries she sustained during the crash.

Leonard was found to have THC in his blood at the time of the crash, the release said.