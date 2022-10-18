Read full article on original website
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Residency at Beacon Theatre
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre with an all-new show to resume his record-breaking residency, which originally began in 2016. The upcoming dates include: December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on all eight nights.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Second Show Added For Maz Jobrani at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Maz Jobrani on Saturday, November 5th, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. See the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
AERIA Records Releases Sea Are Bee Single "Marissa Please"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Venerable NJ musician Colie Brice now known artistically as SEA ARE BEE has recently returned to his roots at the Jersey Shore and has released a new single entitled "Marissa Please". The song was recorded at Lake House Recording Studios on 10/2/22. Colie Brice's last recorded...
Debonair Music Hall presents The Dangerous Summer
(TEANECK, NJ) -- The Dangerous Summer is back with a headlining tour this fall in support of their new album Coming Home via Rude Records. On Friday, November 18th, the band comes to Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall with special guests Like Pacific and My Kid Brother. Doors open at 6:00, showtime is 7:00pm.
Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
A Chat With Evelyn Colbert About Montclair Film, Its Festival and Tribute to Daniel Craig
Evelyn "Evie" McGee Colbert is an arts advocate, a film producer, and one of the founding board members of Montclair Film, a nonprofit that produces a festival that “connects global filmmakers with audiences in a diverse, culturally vibrant community” and more, “presenting … year-round programs that engage, entertain and educate through the power of visual storytelling.”
